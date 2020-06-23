WWDC 2020: 7 things you probably missed

There was a lot going on at this year's WWDC 2020 keynote, and because it was all pre-recorded, there was very little time to take a breather. We were taken on a roller-coaster ride across all of Apple's platforms.

Given the speed of the event, there was a lot going on, and it was easy to miss little things here and there.

Here's a few things you might have missed.

#1: You'll know when apps use your iPhone or iPad's mic or camera

Handy new on-screen feature.

× 2020-06-23-12-09-19.jpg

Must read: WWDC 2020: Apple Silicon - What you need to know

#2: macOS goes up to 11

Goodbye macOS 10, hello macOS 11.

× 2020-06-23-12-09-19-3.jpg

#3: Apple Silicon is the culmination of over a decade of innovation

There's a lot going on on this one slide!

× 2020-06-23-12-09-19-2.jpg

#4: The iOS game running on Apple Silicon is old

Monument Valley 2 was first released May 2017 and last updated over a year ago.

× 2020-06-23-12-09-19-4.jpg

#5: The Mac game running on Apple Silicon is also old

Shadow of the Tomb Raider was released September 2018.

× 2020-06-23-12-09-19-5.jpg

#6: Apple showed off Windows running on Apple Silicon

You might have missed it down there!

× 2020-06-23-12-09-19-x.jpg

#7: Lots of new stuff for macOS developers too

This is another busy slide.