WWDC 2020: 7 things you probably missed

How eagle-eyed were you during the WWDC 2020 keynote? How many of these did you spot?

There was a lot going on at this year's WWDC 2020 keynote, and because it was all pre-recorded, there was very little time to take a breather. We were taken on a roller-coaster ride across all of Apple's platforms.

Given the speed of the event, there was a lot going on, and it was easy to miss little things here and there.

Here's a few things you might have missed.

#1: You'll know when apps use your iPhone or iPad's mic or camera

Handy new on-screen feature.

#2: macOS goes up to 11

Goodbye macOS 10, hello macOS 11.

#3: Apple Silicon is the culmination of over a decade of innovation

There's a lot going on on this one slide!

#4: The iOS game running on Apple Silicon is old

Monument Valley 2 was first released May 2017 and last updated over a year ago.

#5: The Mac game running on Apple Silicon is also old

Shadow of the Tomb Raider was released September 2018.

#6: Apple showed off Windows running on Apple Silicon

You might have missed it down there!

#7: Lots of new stuff for macOS developers too

This is another busy slide.

