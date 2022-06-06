/>
X
Home Innovation Smartphones Mobility

iOS 16: Here's every iPhone that will run Apple's latest update

Apple will leave some iPhone models behind on iOS 15 when it releases iOS 16 later this year.
jason-cipriani-author.jpg
Written by Jason Cipriani, Contributing Writer on
ios-16-new-features.jpg
Image: Apple

Apple on Monday unveiled iOS 16 for the iPhone. The update which is expected to be available this fall includes improvements to the iPhone's lock screen with revamped notifications and widgets, improvements to iMessage conversations, and changes to the Mail app. 

When the free update arrives — likely in September based on Apple's previous release schedule — there will be a handful of iPhone models that currently run iOS 15 that will be left behind. 

According to a list of compatible devices posted on Apple's iOS 16 preview website, the following iPhones are compatible with iOS 16: 

Last year's list looks nearly identical starting with the iPhone 8 or newer. But not included on this year's list is all iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 models, along with the original iPhone SE. All three models will be stuck on iOS 15 (and subsequent security updates) once iOS 16 is released.

iPhone

Show Comments

Related

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United
american-airlines-plane-approaches-the-runway2.jpg

American Airlines pilots recommend you fly Delta or United

Business
I asked a Best Buy salesman for the best Windows laptop. He had no doubts
windows-11-laptop.jpg

I asked a Best Buy salesman for the best Windows laptop. He had no doubts

Laptops
Real experts say this is why people quit. Actual people say it's nonsense
A woman interviews a female job candidate outside.

Real experts say this is why people quit. Actual people say it's nonsense

Business