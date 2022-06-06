iOS 16: Here's every iPhone that will run Apple's latest update

Image: Apple

Apple on Monday unveiled iOS 16 for the iPhone. The update which is expected to be available this fall includes improvements to the iPhone's lock screen with revamped notifications and widgets, improvements to iMessage conversations, and changes to the Mail app.

When the free update arrives — likely in September based on Apple's previous release schedule — there will be a handful of iPhone models that currently run iOS 15 that will be left behind.

According to a list of compatible devices posted on Apple's iOS 16 preview website, the following iPhones are compatible with iOS 16:

Last year's list looks nearly identical starting with the iPhone 8 or newer. But not included on this year's list is all iPhone 6 and iPhone 7 models, along with the original iPhone SE. All three models will be stuck on iOS 15 (and subsequent security updates) once iOS 16 is released.