WWDC preview, ZenFone 6, Pixel Slate sale, iPod Touch (MobileTechRoundup show #471)

There wasn't a ton of news in mobile tech the past week, but WWDC is coming up so we kicked off MobileTechRoundup show #471 talking about what we expect to see from Apple.
- Surprise: There's a new iPod Touch!
- WWDC expectations
- Amazon is interested in buying Sprint's prepaid brand Boost Mobile
- First AR objects launch in Google Search with 3D animals
- $500 Asus Zenfone 6 first impressions
- Microsoft outlines its vision for a modern OS
- With Chrome OS improvements and a $200 discount, the Pixel Slate is worth a second look (sale ends June 6)
- Chrome OS 76 brings volume button orientation to tablets, 2-in-1 Chromebooks
Running time: 63 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 73MB)
