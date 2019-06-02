WWDC preview, ZenFone 6, Pixel Slate sale, iPod Touch (MobileTechRoundup show #471)

Apple kicks off WWDC tomorrow and we are sure to see news about MacOS, iOS, WatchOS, and more. Reviewers are very pleased with the new $500 ASUS ZenFone 6 with unique swivel camera.

There wasn't a ton of news in mobile tech the past week, but WWDC is coming up so we kicked off MobileTechRoundup show #471 talking about what we expect to see from Apple.

  • Surprise: There's a new iPod Touch!
  • WWDC expectations
  • Amazon is interested in buying Sprint's prepaid brand Boost Mobile
  • First AR objects launch in Google Search with 3D animals
  • $500 Asus Zenfone 6 first impressions
  • Microsoft outlines its vision for a modern OS
  • With Chrome OS improvements and a $200 discount, the Pixel Slate is worth a second look (sale ends June 6)
  • Chrome OS 76 brings volume button orientation to tablets, 2-in-1 Chromebooks

Running time: 63 minutes

Listen here (MP3, 73MB)

Subscribe to the show with this link (RSS)

