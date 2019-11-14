Yahoo Japan to combine with Line chat app: Report

SoftBank is planning to consolidate Yahoo Japan with messaging app provider Line, according to Nikkei.

The Japanese telecom giant, which owns 45% of Yahoo Japan's parent company Z Holdings, and South Korean internet company Naver, which owns 73% of Line, are in the final stages of negotiations for a merger. The two companies are aiming to reach a basic agreement by the end of the month, the media reports.

One proposal is for SoftBank and Naver to form a new 50-50 venture that would become the top shareholder of Z Holdings. Yahoo Japan and Line would then become separate wholly-owned subsidiaries of Z Holdings.



Z Holdings will remain listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.



Tokyo-based Line is the most popular chat app in Japan and the second most popular one in South Korea.



Z Holdings hopes to bolster services like mobile payments, e-commerce, and a news-search engine through the deal, Nikkei said.

The plan would be similar to that of chat app services like Tencent of China with WeChat and Kakao of South Korea with Kakao Talk that have integrated payment services, social media, and e-commerce to their platforms. The combined entity would boast a user base totalling 100 million people and become the dominant mobile payment service provider in Japan, Nikkei said.

"Line is reviewing various ways to increase the value of the company," a Line spokesperson told ZDNet. "What has been reported is among one of them but nothing has been decided yet."

SoftBank is in need of big win. It saw its net earnings for the first half tank off the back of a cut in the valuations of its investments in WeWork and Uber.

Related Coverage

WeWork and Uber drag SoftBank Group into historic negative territory

Earnings before interest and taxes collapses from ¥1.42 trillion to a ¥15.6 billion loss.

7-Eleven Japanese customers lose $500,000 due to mobile app flaw

Hackers exploit 7-Eleven's poorly designed password reset function to make unwanted charges on 900 customers' accounts.

SoftBank makes $9m bid to increase Yahoo Japan ownership in three-way deal

Altaba will sell the Japanese conglomerate some of its stake in Yahoo Japan for approximately $2 billion before Yahoo Japan buys back some of its stock from SoftBank's local arm.

Chat giant Line forms blockchain subsidiary

Line hopes that blockchain subsidiary Unblock will take a leading role in the market and has vowed to actively invest in the area going forward.

LG and Naver to collaborate on dual screen smartphone experience

They will work together to lower power consumption and increase processing speed for browsers used in dual screen smartphones.