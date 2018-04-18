Yahoo Mail boasts performance gains using Redux architecture

Yahoo Mail is touting stability and performance improvements following its implementation of a new architecture using Redux.

The architecture project started a year ago when Yahoo Mail announced a totally rebuilt and revamped mail application in an effort to attract new users. Yahoo said the new architecture has led to reduced latencies in various operations, reduced JavaScript exceptions, and better synchronized states.

On the stability side, Yahoo says it's now seeing a 20 percent reduction in API failures, including 20 percent when checking for new emails, 30 percent when reading emails and 20 percent when sending emails.

Meanwhile, Yahoo said page load performance is up by 10 percent, and frame rendering speeds are up by 40 percent.

More broadly, the improvements reflect Yahoo Mail's push to reenergize its brand after a massive cyberattack in 2016 left it in tatters.

The state-sponsored cyberattack led to the theft of 500 million records -- then thought to be the largest theft of records in history. The breach prompted some users to take action and delete their accounts, months before the company admitted it was hacked again -- this time taking one billion accounts.

