Yodel blames "cyber incident" for disruption and parcel tracking problems

A Yodel delivery van making a delivery. Image: Getty

Delivery company Yodel is experiencing service delays because of what it describes as a "cyber incident" affecting customer services and parcel tracking.

"Yodel has experienced a cyber incident that has caused some disruption. We are servicing customers but tracking is currently impacted," a Yodel spokesperson told ZDNet.

"As soon as we detected the incident, we launched an investigation, led by our internal IT division and supported by an external IT forensics group. We are working to restore tracking as quickly as we can and have engaged with all relevant authorities," they added.

There's currently no information as to what the "cyber incident" involves.

"Yodel would like to sincerely apologise to their clients and their customers for any disruption this incident may have caused, and reassure them that the team are working around the clock to resolve this incident," the spokesperson added.

Craft beer retailer Beer Hawk uses Yodel to distribute deliveries and is one of the customers affected by the incident. "Yodel is currently experiencing service delays due to a system-wide outage," said an update on Beer Hawk's website, which says the issues have been affecting their deliveries since at least Monday.

Customers have taken to social media to complain about a lack of Yodel deliveries or the ability to track packages for several days. Those who visit the Yodel website are met with a banner, blaming "technical issues" for service issues.

"We are currently experiencing some technical issues and as a result our Customer Service team are currently unavailable. Parcel tracking is also unavailable via our tracking page and our Yodel app. We are working on resolving these issues as quickly as possible. Thanks for your patience," said the banner.

