Spotify and Apple Music have your 2022 listening stats ready

Sabrina Ortiz/ZDNET

As the year comes to a close, music streaming platforms are dropping their end-of-year music roundup services which give users all the stats on their listening patterns throughout the year.

On Wednesday, Spotify dropped its Spotify Wrapped while Apple Music dropped its counterpart, Apple Music Replay, the day before.

Both Apple Music Replay and Spotify Wrapped use your music listening data from the entire year to sum up and present the stats to you in a way that is fun and visibly appealing. The stats include the amount of minutes you listened to music, your top played songs, artists, albums and more.

In addition to learning more about your music preferences, you can share your stats with your friends and followers to learn more about their music preferences as well. Many users have already taken to Instagram to share a screenshot of their results with their followers (if you are on Instagram, you probably noticed the bombardment already).

This year, both Spotify and Apple introduced redesigns to their respective music roundups, with new features for users.

For the first time, Spotify Wrapped dropped a "listening personality" feature, which assigns you a personality based on your listening habits. You can get assigned one of 16 listening personalities, which are chosen based on behaviors including how much music you explore, the uniqueness of what you listen to and how loyal you are to certain genres and artists.

Spotify

Spotify first debuted its Spotify Wrapped feature in 2016 and due to its massive popularity, Apple decided to unveil its own version in 2019. However, Apple Music's round up typically had a less enjoyable UI, offered less stats than Spotify's and was less user interactive. This year, Apple released the first major redesign to Replay, so it more closely resembles Spotify's version.

"When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favorite on Apple Music, and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

The redesign includes more in-depth listening insights compared to previous years, including stats on top songs, top albums, top artists and top genres, according to Apple. Apple Music users will also be able to more easily share their stats with a new optimized sharing feature.

To access your in-depth music-listening reports, all you have to do is visit the Replay site for Apple and log onto the Spotify app for your Spotify Wrapped.