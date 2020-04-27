You can now manage Windows 10 devices through G Suite

Image: Google

Google has announced today the general availability of a long-awaited feature -- the ability to manage Windows 10 devices through G Suite.

Until today, companies that used G Suite to manage corporate endpoints could only enroll Android, iOS, Chrome, and Jamboard devices.

Once enrolled in a G Suite enterprise plan, system administrators at these companies would have full control over the enrolled devices, to ensure that company data was safeguarded from sloppy employees.

G Suite admins could enforce security policies related to login operations, file storage, encryption, and other features.

Starting today, the same features are now also available for working with Windows 10 devices, Google announced in a blog post. These include the ability to:

- Log into Windows 10 systems using a Google account

- Control Windows 10 update rules

- Enable BitLocker encryption remotely

- Change Windows 10 settings remotely

- Wipe or remove corporate data from a device

- Sign users out of their Google Account on a Windows 10 device, and more

Image: Google

Google has been working on supporting Windows 10 devices on G Suite for almost two years. The program launched in beta in January this year.

Windows 10 support is now generally available for G Suite Enterprise, G Suite Enterprise for Education, and Cloud Identity Premium customers.

Before enrolling Windows 10 devices into G Suite, system administrators will first have to install the Google Credential Provider for Windows app on their fleet of Windows 10 systems. The app adds Google as an approved login provider for Windows 10.

More information on G Suite's Windows 10 support is available in these documentation pages.