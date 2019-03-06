Your best loved brands, but where is tech?

Instagram, influencers, and brands: Does it work? Instagram is leading the way with influencer sponsored posts with a significant rise over the last year.

Generating positive brand experiences that consumers are eager to talk about with friends and family, both offline and online, ensures companies place in the top loved brands this year.

New York, NY-based data and analytics platform Engagement Labs recently announced its second TotalSocial brand awards. But tech brands are few and far between in this line-up.

The awards are based on the Company's proprietary TotalSocial data and analytics platform, which continuously measures the online and offline social metrics. The metrics include net sentiment, brand sharing, volume, and influence (the extent to which an influential audience is talking about a brand).

For the second year in a row, Disney World tops the list of most loved brands offline. Joining the No. 1 spot is the iconic Pillsbury brand.

The beauty and personal care category stood out for high net sentiment online, winning seven of the top 10 spots for positive online conversations, and one of 10 (L'Oréal) for offline conversation.

American Family tops the list of most loved brands being talked about during online conversations, boosted by its #DreamFearlessly marketing campaign that goes beyond TV commercials but in real lives.

(Image: Engagement Labs)

HTC and Alienware are the only tech brands named in the top 10 -- out of more than 500 brands analyzed. HTC ranked fourth in the online category behind Clean and Clear and Mary Kay, and Alienware ranked sixth behind Five Guys and Fisher-Price.

Ed Keller, CEO of Engagement Labs said:

"Becoming a beloved and enthusiastically recommended brand involves connecting with consumers through purpose-driven storytelling, delivering great experiences, and refreshing the connection through innovative marketing and advertising. While more than half of the top most loved brands are also the largest advertisers in the nation, companies achieve most loved status in a wide variety of ways."

Brand evangelism is the holy grail of brands. Consumers encourage their friends and family to buy things when they recommend and talk positively about the brands they love.

Consumer products dominate the rankings this year, but tech -- the hidden helper in our pocket -- still has work to do to get the love it deserves.

