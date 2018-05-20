YouTube Music stuff, OnePlus 6 launch, Surface tablet rumors (MobileTechRoundup show #433)

Google revealed some upcoming changes to YouTube Music and we tried to make sense of the announcement on MobileTechRoundup show #433. We also talked about the OnePlus 6 and leaks on the HTC U12+.
- Hands on with the Coros PACE GPS sports watch
- Trying to make sense of YT Music Premium, YT Red and GPM
- Samsung to sell Exynos chips to ZTE? That alone won't help
- Hydrogen One phone coming to Verizon and AT&T
- One Plus 6 launches at $529
- HTC U12 leaks?
- Small $400 Surface tablet: thoughts vs iPad & Chromebooks
Running time: 66 minutes
Listen here (MP3, 76MB)
