YouTube Music stuff, OnePlus 6 launch, Surface tablet rumors (MobileTechRoundup show #433)

Google revealed some upcoming changes to YouTube Music and we tried to make sense of the announcement. We also talked about the OnePlus 6 and leaks on the HTC U12+

Google revealed some upcoming changes to YouTube Music and we tried to make sense of the announcement on MobileTechRoundup show #433. We also talked about the OnePlus 6 and leaks on the HTC U12+.

  • Hands on with the Coros PACE GPS sports watch
  • Trying to make sense of YT Music Premium, YT Red and GPM
  • Samsung to sell Exynos chips to ZTE? That alone won't help
  • Hydrogen One phone coming to Verizon and AT&T
  • One Plus 6 launches at $529
  • HTC U12 leaks?
  • Small $400 Surface tablet: thoughts vs iPad & Chromebooks

