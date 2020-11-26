ZAGG InvisibleShield screen protector for Galaxy Z Fold 2: Cover display protection

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is my primary daily driver and I just can't get enough of this amazing phone/tablet device. Samsung installed screen protectors on both the outside display and large inside display. Some have removed the inside display protector, but I haven't been that bold yet and Samsung will reportedly replace that one if it goes bad.

The outside one looks terrible after a month with scratches visible all along the cheap protector. Thankfully ZAGG has a solution for this outside display and sent along one of its InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Plus protectors to test out.

I could not wait to remove the terrible Samsung protector that was all scratched up along the edges. Given that this display is flat and doesn't extend all of the way out to the edges on the front, it is a fairly easy surface for ZAGG to design a protector for. The retail package comes with the protector, a dust removal sticker, a disinfecting wipe, a squeegee, and a microfiber cleaning cloth.

The protector is installed in a manner like other InvisibleShield plastic protectors where you remove one piece of covering and then position the protector on the display. You then start in the middle and peel off the covering from the upper half and then the lower half to attach it to the display. It's a bit difficult to explain so if you haven't installed one like this before, then I recommend you watch the installation video or read the directions carefully because it is not an intuitive installation method.

There is no guide to position the protector so you really need to key off of aligning the front-facing camera opening and the two sides. I did well, but now that I look at it closely I am about 1-2 mm off to the left. The camera is still fully open and the protector covers all of the viewable area, but I wish I would have aligned it just a bit better.

The display surface feels a bit slicker with the protector on. Clarity is not affected at all and the display looks brilliant. Fingerprints do appear easily on the screen protector, but also wipe clean. I've had the screen protector on for a couple of weeks and do not see any scratches at all.

The ZAGG InvisibleShield Ultra Clear Plus screen protector is also treated with anti-microbial technology so that 99.99% of surface bacteria is killed, which is always helpful for maintaining a clean device. The protector is available for $29.99.