ZDNET looks back on tech in 2023, and looks ahead to 2024
Generative AI may have dominated most of the headlines in tech during 2023, but there were plenty of other stories, trends, and products worth calling out. At least one of them -- Apple Vision Pro and the resurgence of AR and VR -- caused nearly AI-level buzz when it dropped in June.
ZDNET's editors and writers are shining the spotlight on the most important developments in tech during 2023, and are happy to help you connect the dots on where things are headed in 2024.
Of course, no one could hide the fact that ChatGPT -- and the Generative AI that powers it -- was the biggest story of the year. In fact, there's an excellent chance that it could be the biggest story of the decade.
Here are the articles where our team is looking back and looking ahead. And keep returning to this page throughout the end of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 as we add more links to the latest perspectives.
- Two breakthroughs made 2023 tech's most innovative year in over a decade (Jason Hiner)
- These 5 major tech advances of 2023 were the biggest game-changers (Kerry Wan)
- AI in 2023: A year of breakthroughs that left no human thing unchanged (Jason Perlow)
- 2023 was a big year for AI: The top countries using it and which AI tools they prefer (Maria Diaz)
- AI at the edge: 5G and the Internet of Things see fast times ahead (Joe McKendrick)
- Apple names the 14 best apps and games of 2023. Your next favorite app may be on the list (Sabrina Ortiz)