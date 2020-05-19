Zoho launches small business CRM system called Bigin

Special Feature Special report: The new SMB stack (free PDF) This ebook, based on the latest ZDNet / TechRepublic special feature, helps small and medium-sized businesses build a technology stack that promotes innovation and enables growth. Read More

Zoho has launched Bigin, a CRM system that is designed for small and micro businesses, that aims for simplicity and easy customer tracking.

Bigin, which costs $7 per user per month billed annually, sits outside of Zoho One, an application buffet that includes Zoho CRM. Bigin aims to be a starter CRM system that would feed into Zoho CRM upgrades.

The timing for Zoho's launch is notable given that small businesses have been crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many small businesses have struggled to stand up digital operations amid stay-at-home orders and are quickly building out tech stacks--especially if companies were solely physical.

More: Zoho on collecting customer data and avoiding the cookies trap | Best accounting software for businesses in 2020: QuickBooks, Sage, Zoho, and more | Zoho: Full stack, operating system, and data protector | The best email hosting services: G Suite and Microsoft 365 are not your only options

Bigin has telephony, customer pipelines and automation built in and can be up and running in 30 minutes. Bigin is designed for freelancers, individuals and small businesses that do not need end-to-end CRM. Key features include:

Options to create multiple customer pipelines and custom stages.

Integrated telephony to make and receive customer calls from anywhere.

Workflow automation to save sales reps steps.

Real-time notification and analytics with dashboards, charts and KPIs.

Mobile capability and access to iOS and Android apps.

Here are a few screenshots.

Zoho

More: