Zoho launches small business CRM system called Bigin

Zoho has launched Bigin, a CRM system that is designed for small and micro businesses, that aims for simplicity and easy customer tracking.
Bigin, which costs $7 per user per month billed annually, sits outside of Zoho One, an application buffet that includes Zoho CRM. Bigin aims to be a starter CRM system that would feed into Zoho CRM upgrades.
The timing for Zoho's launch is notable given that small businesses have been crushed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many small businesses have struggled to stand up digital operations amid stay-at-home orders and are quickly building out tech stacks--especially if companies were solely physical.
More: Zoho on collecting customer data and avoiding the cookies trap | Best accounting software for businesses in 2020: QuickBooks, Sage, Zoho, and more | Zoho: Full stack, operating system, and data protector | The best email hosting services: G Suite and Microsoft 365 are not your only options
Bigin has telephony, customer pipelines and automation built in and can be up and running in 30 minutes. Bigin is designed for freelancers, individuals and small businesses that do not need end-to-end CRM. Key features include:
- Options to create multiple customer pipelines and custom stages.
- Integrated telephony to make and receive customer calls from anywhere.
- Workflow automation to save sales reps steps.
- Real-time notification and analytics with dashboards, charts and KPIs.
- Mobile capability and access to iOS and Android apps.
Here are a few screenshots.
More:
- Outsourcing and everything as a service: Business tech priorities for 2020
- Survey: SMBs' tech stack relies on internal and cloud-based servers
- Free PDF: The new SMB stack
- How to choose the right PC: Everything you need to know about picking the right computer for work
- 7 Cybersecurity tips for small businesses - especially those with remote workers
- 3 ways SMBs use machine learning to power digital transformation
- Top telecommuting benefits for small businesses
Join Discussion