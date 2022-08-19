Best online colleges in Oklahoma 2022

Oklahoma is home to a diverse economic landscape. Online colleges in Oklahoma provide degrees and certificates that match its thriving industries and accommodate students' professional and personal goals.
Top industries in the state include aerospace and defense, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics, According to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
The rankings below are among the best online colleges in Oklahoma. Home to more than 60 colleges and universities, Oklahoma boasts some of the country's top-tier institutions in the United States.
College
School stats
Stillwater, Oklahoma
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Norman, Oklahoma
The University of Oklahoma-Health Sciences Center
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Durant, Oklahooma
ZDNet's ranking methodology considers many factors when assessing online schools in Oklahoma.
By using federally reported data, institutional outcomes, and insights from industry professionals, we determined the best online colleges based on available online bachelor's and master's degrees.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.
1. Oklahoma State University
Stillwater, Oklahoma
About the school: The flagship campus among the OSU system's five schools, OSU opened its doors in 1890. OSU provides more than 300 educational programs though nine academic colleges and schools.
Accreditation: Oklahoma State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
2. University of Tulsa
Tulsa, Oklahoma
About the school: Established as a Presbyterian institution in 1882, TU is now an independent, nondenominational university. Home to six academic colleges and schools, TU offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees, including an online, part-time MBA.
Accreditation: The University of Tulsa is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
3. University of Oklahoma
Norman, Oklahoma
About the school: Established in 1890, OU operates three campuses in Oklahoma and numerous overseas educational centers. OU offers more than 45 online graduate programs alongside four online undergraduate bachelor's degrees.
Accreditation: The University of Oklahoma is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. University of Oklahoma-Health Sciences Center
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
About the school: OUHSC provides comprehensive educational and research programs through seven professional colleges. Born from the merger of two Oklahoma City medical colleges, OUHSC awarded its first medical degree in 1911.
Accreditation: The University of Oklahoma-Health Sciences Center is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
5. Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Durant, Oklahoma
About the school: Based on a campus near the Oklahoma-Texas border, Southeastern offers classes at five locations in the region. Southeastern's student body is 28% Native American.
Accreditation: Southeastern Oklahoma State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
6. East Central University
Ada, Oklahoma
About the school: A regional university in Oklahoma, ECU provides undergraduate and graduate programs through five academic schools. ECU offers nearly 20 online programs in more than 10 areas of study.
Accreditation: East Central University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
7. Northeastern State University
Tahlequah, Oklahoma
About the school: With three campuses and online offerings, NSU offers nearly 100 undergraduate and graduate programs. NSU's online degrees and certificates accompany extensive online professional development opportunities.
Accreditation: Northeastern State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
8. Oklahoma Christian University
Edmond, Oklahoma
About the school: Steeped in Christian faith, leadership, and service, OC's academic programs span six academic disciplines. This Church of Christ-affiliated school was founded in 1950.
Accreditation: Oklahoma Christian University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
9. Southern Nazarene University
Bethany, Oklahoma
About the school: A college affiliated with the Church of the Nazarene, SNU incorporates service to God, leadership, and reconciliation into its academic offerings. SNU's online programs are designed to meet the needs of working professionals.
Accreditation: Southern Nazarene University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
10. Oral Roberts University
Tulsa, Oklahoma
About the school: Self-identified as a Holy Spirit-empowered university, ORU integrates Christian teachings into its academic programs and institutional community. ORU offers more than 30 online degrees and certificates alongside hybrid and on-campus offerings.
Accreditation: Oral Roberts University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
If one of the best online colleges in Oklahoma, check out the school's website for more details on programs and admission requirements. For even more options, explore our other state pages and our lists of the best accelerated bachelor's degrees and online master's programs available.
Make sure to research cost, program formats, specific offerings, and admission requirements for programs that interest you.