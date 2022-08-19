/>
Education
Home Education

Best online colleges in Oklahoma 2022

Online colleges in Oklahoma offer flexible quality programs to meet the needs of its thriving economic sectors on a schedule that works for you.
Written by Melissa Sartore on
Oklahoma is home to a diverse economic landscape. Online colleges in Oklahoma provide degrees and certificates that match its thriving industries and accommodate students' professional and personal goals.

Top industries in the state include aerospace and defense, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics, According to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

The rankings below are among the best online colleges in Oklahoma. Home to more than 60 colleges and universities, Oklahoma boasts some of the country's top-tier institutions in the United States. 

Top 5 online schools in Oklahoma: Quick facts

College

School stats

Oklahoma State University

Stillwater, Oklahoma

  • Acceptance rate: 68%
  • Graduation rate: 66%
  • 20 online graduate certificates available
  • Six teaching and education online master's degrees

The University of Tulsa

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Acceptance rate: 75%
  • Graduation rate: 73%
  • Part-time MBA requires on-campus sessions weekly
  • Online degrees offered in conjunction with Noodle Partners

The University of Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma

  • Acceptance rate: 85%
  • Graduation rate: 76%
  • Residencies required for multiple online master's degrees
  • Six undergraduate minors available online

The University of Oklahoma-Health Sciences Center

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

  • Acceptance rate: Not publicly available
  • Graduation rate: Not publicly available 
  • Online RN-to-BSN includes three enrollment options
  • Online nutritional science master's degree includes coursework to help students prepare for professional certification

Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Durant, Oklahooma

  • Acceptance rate: 74%
  • Graduation rate: 30%
  • Fourteen online MBA concentrations available
  • Fifteen online master's of education degrees available
  • Three online graduate certificates

The 10 best online colleges in Oklahoma

ZDNet's ranking methodology considers many factors when assessing online schools in Oklahoma. 

By using federally reported data, institutional outcomes, and insights from industry professionals, we determined the best online colleges based on available online bachelor's and master's degrees.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard

1. Oklahoma State University
Stillwater, Oklahoma

About the school: The flagship campus among the OSU system's five schools, OSU opened its doors in 1890. OSU provides more than 300 educational programs though nine academic colleges and schools.

  • Acceptance rate: 67%
  • Graduation rate: 61%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $75,000-$125,000
  • Price for graduate degree: $16,000-$100,000
  • Student body population: 24,577
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 14
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 36
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1050-1250
  • Minimum GPA: 2.25
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Oklahoma State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. University of Tulsa
Tulsa, Oklahoma

About the school: Established as a Presbyterian institution in 1882, TU is now an independent, nondenominational university. Home to six academic colleges and schools, TU offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees, including an online, part-time MBA.

Accreditation: The University of Tulsa is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. University of Oklahoma
Norman, Oklahoma

About the school: Established in 1890, OU operates three campuses in Oklahoma and numerous overseas educational centers. OU offers more than 45 online graduate programs alongside four online undergraduate bachelor's degrees.

  • Acceptance rate: 85%
  • Graduation rate: 76%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $90,000-$120,000
  • Price for graduate degree: $18,000-$45,000
  • Student body population: 28,042
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Four
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 37
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1150-1340
  • Minimum GPA: 2.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: The University of Oklahoma is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. University of Oklahoma-Health Sciences Center
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

About the school: OUHSC provides comprehensive educational and research programs through seven professional colleges. Born from the merger of two Oklahoma City medical colleges, OUHSC awarded its first medical degree in 1911.

  • Acceptance rate: Not publicly available
  • Graduation rate: 88%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $24,000-$40,000
  • Price for graduate degree: $16,000-$40,000
  • Student body population: 3,235
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 8:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Four
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available
  • Minimum GPA: 2.5
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, hybrid

Accreditation: The University of Oklahoma-Health Sciences Center is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Southeastern Oklahoma State University
Durant, Oklahoma

About the school: Based on a campus near the Oklahoma-Texas border, Southeastern offers classes at five locations in the region. Southeastern's student body is 28% Native American.

  • Acceptance rate: 79%
  • Graduation rate: 37%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $55,000-$100,000
  • Price for graduate degree: $10,000-$25,000
  • Student body population: 5,420
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 21:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 15
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 42
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 880-1080
  • Minimum GPA: Varies
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous 

Accreditation: Southeastern Oklahoma State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. East Central University
Ada, Oklahoma

About the school: A regional university in Oklahoma, ECU provides undergraduate and graduate programs through five academic schools. ECU offers nearly 20 online programs in more than 10 areas of study.

  • Acceptance rate: 96% 
  • Graduation rate: 41%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $60,000-$100,000
  • Price for graduate degree: $10,000-$25,000
  • Student body population: 3,350
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 10
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Seven
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 981-1060
  • Minimum GPA: 2.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: East Central University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Northeastern State University
Tahlequah, Oklahoma

About the school: With three campuses and online offerings, NSU offers nearly 100 undergraduate and graduate programs. NSU's online degrees and certificates accompany extensive online professional development opportunities. 

  • Acceptance rate: 99%
  • Graduation rate:  44%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $60,000-$100,000
  • Price for graduate degree: $10,000-$25,000
  • Student body population: 7,025
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 18
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 16
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 878-1085
  • Minimum GPA: Varies
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Northeastern State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Oklahoma Christian University
Edmond, Oklahoma

About the school: Steeped in Christian faith, leadership, and service, OC's academic programs span six academic disciplines. This Church of Christ-affiliated school was founded in 1950.

  • Acceptance rate: 97%
  • Graduation rate: 56%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $120,000-$200,000
  • Price for graduate degree: $20,000-$52,000
  • Student body population: 2,181
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: One
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 12
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1000-1220
  • Minimum GPA: Varies
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, hybrid

Accreditation: Oklahoma Christian University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Southern Nazarene University
Bethany, Oklahoma

About the school: A college affiliated with the Church of the Nazarene, SNU incorporates service to God, leadership, and reconciliation into its academic offerings. SNU's online programs are designed to meet the needs of working professionals. 

  • Acceptance rate: 100%
  • Graduation rate: 44%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $120,000-$200,000
  • Price for graduate degree: $24,000-$65,000
  • Student body population: 2,159
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Six
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 11
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available
  • Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Southern Nazarene University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. Oral Roberts University
Tulsa, Oklahoma

About the school: Self-identified as a Holy Spirit-empowered university, ORU integrates Christian teachings into its academic programs and institutional community. ORU offers more than 30 online degrees and certificates alongside hybrid and on-campus offerings.

Accreditation: Oral Roberts University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

If one of the best online colleges in Oklahoma, check out the school's website for more details on programs and admission requirements. For even more options, explore our other state pages and our lists of the best accelerated bachelor's degrees and online master's programs available. 

Make sure to research cost, program formats, specific offerings, and admission requirements for programs that interest you.

Editorial standards
