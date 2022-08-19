Best online colleges in Oklahoma 2022

Shutterstock / Alissa Kumarova

Oklahoma is home to a diverse economic landscape. Online colleges in Oklahoma provide degrees and certificates that match its thriving industries and accommodate students' professional and personal goals.

Top industries in the state include aerospace and defense, manufacturing, and transportation and logistics, According to the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.

The rankings below are among the best online colleges in Oklahoma. Home to more than 60 colleges and universities, Oklahoma boasts some of the country's top-tier institutions in the United States.

Top 5 online schools in Oklahoma: Quick facts

College School stats Oklahoma State University Stillwater, Oklahoma Acceptance rate: 68%

Graduation rate: 66%

20 online graduate certificates available

Six teaching and education online master's degrees The University of Tulsa Tulsa, Oklahoma Acceptance rate: 75%

Graduation rate: 73%

Part-time MBA requires on-campus sessions weekly

Online degrees offered in conjunction with Noodle Partners The University of Oklahoma Norman, Oklahoma Acceptance rate: 85%

Graduation rate: 76%

Residencies required for multiple online master's degrees

Six undergraduate minors available online The University of Oklahoma-Health Sciences Center Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Graduation rate: Not publicly available

Online RN-to-BSN includes three enrollment options

Online nutritional science master's degree includes coursework to help students prepare for professional certification Southeastern Oklahoma State University Durant, Oklahooma Acceptance rate: 74%

Graduation rate: 30%

Fourteen online MBA concentrations available

Fifteen online master's of education degrees available

Three online graduate certificates

The 10 best online colleges in Oklahoma

ZDNet's ranking methodology considers many factors when assessing online schools in Oklahoma.

By using federally reported data, institutional outcomes, and insights from industry professionals, we determined the best online colleges based on available online bachelor's and master's degrees.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. Oklahoma State University

Stillwater, Oklahoma



About the school: The flagship campus among the OSU system's five schools, OSU opened its doors in 1890. OSU provides more than 300 educational programs though nine academic colleges and schools.

Acceptance rate: 67%

67% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Price for undergraduate degree: $75,000-$125,000

$75,000-$125,000 Price for graduate degree: $16,000-$100,000

$16,000-$100,000 Student body population: 24,577

24,577 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 14

14 Number of online master's degree programs: 36

36 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1050-1250

1050-1250 Minimum GPA: 2.25

2.25 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Oklahoma State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. University of Tulsa

Tulsa, Oklahoma



About the school: Established as a Presbyterian institution in 1882, TU is now an independent, nondenominational university. Home to six academic colleges and schools, TU offers more than 100 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degrees, including an online, part-time MBA.

69% Graduation rate: 70%

70% Price for undergraduate degree: $180,000-$300,000

$180,000-$300,000 Price for graduate degree: $50,000-$125,000

$50,000-$125,000 Student body population: 3,832

3,832 Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: None

None Number of online master's degree programs: Two

Two Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1070-1310

1070-1310 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, hybrid

Accreditation: The University of Tulsa is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. University of Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma



About the school: Established in 1890, OU operates three campuses in Oklahoma and numerous overseas educational centers. OU offers more than 45 online graduate programs alongside four online undergraduate bachelor's degrees.

Acceptance rate: 85%

85% Graduation rate: 76%

76% Price for undergraduate degree: $90,000-$120,000

$90,000-$120,000 Price for graduate degree: $18,000-$45,000

$18,000-$45,000 Student body population: 28,042

28,042 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Four

Four Number of online master's degree programs: 37

37 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1150-1340

1150-1340 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: The University of Oklahoma is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. University of Oklahoma-Health Sciences Center

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma



About the school: OUHSC provides comprehensive educational and research programs through seven professional colleges. Born from the merger of two Oklahoma City medical colleges, OUHSC awarded its first medical degree in 1911.

Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 88%

88% Price for undergraduate degree: $24,000-$40,000

$24,000-$40,000 Price for graduate degree: $16,000-$40,000

$16,000-$40,000 Student body population: 3,235

3,235 Student-to-teacher ratio: 8:1

8:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two

Two Number of online master's degree programs: Four

Four Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, hybrid

Accreditation: The University of Oklahoma-Health Sciences Center is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Southeastern Oklahoma State University

Durant, Oklahoma



About the school: Based on a campus near the Oklahoma-Texas border, Southeastern offers classes at five locations in the region. Southeastern's student body is 28% Native American.

Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 37%

37% Price for undergraduate degree: $55,000-$100,000

$55,000-$100,000 Price for graduate degree: $10,000-$25,000

$10,000-$25,000 Student body population: 5,420

5,420 Student-to-teacher ratio: 21:1

21:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 15

15 Number of online master's degree programs: 42

42 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 880-1080

880-1080 Minimum GPA: Varies

Varies Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Southeastern Oklahoma State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. East Central University

Ada, Oklahoma



About the school: A regional university in Oklahoma, ECU provides undergraduate and graduate programs through five academic schools. ECU offers nearly 20 online programs in more than 10 areas of study.

Acceptance rate: 96%

96% Graduation rate: 41%

41% Price for undergraduate degree: $60,000-$100,000

$60,000-$100,000 Price for graduate degree: $10,000-$25,000

$10,000-$25,000 Student body population: 3,350

3,350 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 10

10 Number of online master's degree programs: Seven

Seven Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 981-1060

981-1060 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: East Central University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Northeastern State University

Tahlequah, Oklahoma



About the school: With three campuses and online offerings, NSU offers nearly 100 undergraduate and graduate programs. NSU's online degrees and certificates accompany extensive online professional development opportunities.

Acceptance rate: 99%

99% Graduation rate: 44%

44% Price for undergraduate degree: $60,000-$100,000

$60,000-$100,000 Price for graduate degree: $10,000-$25,000

$10,000-$25,000 Student body population: 7,025

7,025 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 18

18 Number of online master's degree programs: 16

16 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 878-1085

878-1085 Minimum GPA: Varies

Varies Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Northeastern State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Oklahoma Christian University

Edmond, Oklahoma



About the school: Steeped in Christian faith, leadership, and service, OC's academic programs span six academic disciplines. This Church of Christ-affiliated school was founded in 1950.

Acceptance rate: 97%

97% Graduation rate: 56%

56% Price for undergraduate degree: $120,000-$200,000

$120,000-$200,000 Price for graduate degree: $20,000-$52,000

$20,000-$52,000 Student body population: 2,181

2,181 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: One

One Number of online master's degree programs: 12

12 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1000-1220

1000-1220 Minimum GPA: Varies

Varies Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, hybrid

Accreditation: Oklahoma Christian University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Southern Nazarene University

Bethany, Oklahoma



About the school: A college affiliated with the Church of the Nazarene, SNU incorporates service to God, leadership, and reconciliation into its academic offerings. SNU's online programs are designed to meet the needs of working professionals.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 44%

44% Price for undergraduate degree: $120,000-$200,000

$120,000-$200,000 Price for graduate degree: $24,000-$65,000

$24,000-$65,000 Student body population: 2,159

2,159 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Six

Six Number of online master's degree programs: 11

11 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Southern Nazarene University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. Oral Roberts University

Tulsa, Oklahoma



About the school: Self-identified as a Holy Spirit-empowered university, ORU integrates Christian teachings into its academic programs and institutional community. ORU offers more than 30 online degrees and certificates alongside hybrid and on-campus offerings.

78% Graduation rate: 47%

47% Price for undergraduate degree: $130,000-$220,000

$130,000-$220,000 Price for graduate degree: $22,000-$60,000

$22,000-$60,000 Student body population: 4,711

4,711 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 24

24 Number of online master's degree programs: Five

Five Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 900-1210

900-1210 Minimum GPA: Varies

Varies Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, hybrid

Accreditation: Oral Roberts University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

If one of the best online colleges in Oklahoma, check out the school's website for more details on programs and admission requirements. For even more options, explore our other state pages and our lists of the best accelerated bachelor's degrees and online master's programs available.

Make sure to research cost, program formats, specific offerings, and admission requirements for programs that interest you.