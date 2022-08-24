/>
Best online colleges in Oregon 2022

If you're curious about remote learning in the Pacific Northwest, explore our list of the top five online colleges in Oregon.
maura-deering
Written by Maura Deering, Contributor on
Man using laptop.
Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon offers distance learning at some of its top schools like Oregon State and Oregon Health and Science Universities. 

The best online colleges in Oregon prepare graduates for positions in high-paying fields like corporate and financial management, semiconductor manufacturing, software development, and utility maintenance. The state's key industries include activewear and outdoor gear, natural resources, and clean energy. 

Read to find our picks and the opportunities these online colleges can offer you.

Top 5 online schools in Oregon: Quick facts

College

School stats

Oregon Health and Science University
Portland, OR

  • Acceptance rate: Not publicly available
  • Graduation rate: 93%
  • Bachelor's completion for RNs
  • Guaranteed admission for partner community college graduates

Oregon State University
Corvallis, OR

  • Acceptance rate: 82%
  • Graduation rate: 65%
  • Large research university
  • College-town environment

Portland State University
Portland, OR

  • Acceptance rate: 95%
  • Graduation rate: 51%
  • Program partnerships with Oregon Health and Sciences University 
  • Urban campus in downtown Portland

University of Western States
Portland, OR

  • Acceptance rate: Not publicly available
  • Graduation rate: 89%
  • Healthcare-focused degree programs
  • Graduate options only

Bushnell University
Eugene, OR

  • Acceptance rate: 68%
  • Graduation rate: 57%
  • Pathways in Education Program partnership with Oregon school districts and universities
  • Generous transfer policies

The best online colleges in Oregon

ZDNet's ranking methodology relies on research, rigorous editing, and authoritative, objective sources. We review school websites for metrics like the number of available online bachelor's and master's degree programs, but colleges can't pay their way onto our rankings pages.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard

1. Oregon Health and Science University
Portland, Oregon

About the school: OHSU operates a hospital and university. The school offers an online RN to BSN program and master's degrees in food systems and society or nursing education.

  • Acceptance rate: Not publicly available
  • Graduation rate: 93% 
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $303 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $661-$857 per credit
  • Student body population: 2,984
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: One
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Two
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available 
  • Minimum GPA:  Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: Oregon Health and Science University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

2. Oregon State University
Corvallis, Oregon

About the school: OSU offers extensive online degree options, including bachelors degrees in computer science, rangeland science, or sustainability and master's in natural resources or organizational leadership.  

Accreditation: Oregon State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

3. Portland State University
Portland, Oregon

About the school: PSU Online students can earn a master's in areas like global supply chain or, in partnership with Oregon Health and Science University, a healthcare MBA or bachelor's in public health studies.

  • Acceptance rate: 95%
  • Graduation rate: 51% 
  • Price for undergraduate degree: Program-specific
  • Price for graduate degree: Program-specific
  • Student body population: 22,858
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 17
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 13
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 510-610; math 490-580 
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0-2.5; graduate, program-specific
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous and hybrid

Accreditation: Portland State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

4. University of Western States
Portland, Oregon

About the school: Founded as a chiropractic college, UWS offers online learning leading to master's in clinical mental health counseling, human nutrition and functional medicine, sport and performance psychology, and sports medicine. 

  • Acceptance rate: Not publicly available
  • Graduation rate: 89%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: N/A
  • Price for graduate degree: $450-$699 per credit  
  • Student body population: 1,141
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 7:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: None
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Four
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A 
  • Minimum GPA: 2.5-2.75
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, blended, and hybrid

Accreditation: University of Western States is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

5. Bushnell University (formerly Northwest Christian University)
Eugene, Oregon

About the school: Established as a Christian divinity school in 1895, Bushnell's online degrees focus on business, interdisciplinary studies, nursing, psychology, and teacher education. Transfer students can apply credits from prior coursework, credentials, and work or life experiences

  • Acceptance rate: 68%
  • Graduation rate: 57% 
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $495 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $550-$730 per credit
  • Student body population: 686
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Six
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Five
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 520-595; math 495-585 
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: program-specific
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous and hybrid

Accreditation: Bushnell University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

In conclusion

Now that you've reviewed our choices for the best online colleges in Oregon, follow the program links to continue your research. 

Be sure to visit our other guides to online colleges and the best online bachelor's and master's degree programs. You might also be interested in top online colleges for working adults and programs in neighboring Washington.  

