Best online colleges in Oregon 2022

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon offers distance learning at some of its top schools like Oregon State and Oregon Health and Science Universities.

The best online colleges in Oregon prepare graduates for positions in high-paying fields like corporate and financial management, semiconductor manufacturing, software development, and utility maintenance. The state's key industries include activewear and outdoor gear, natural resources, and clean energy.

Read to find our picks and the opportunities these online colleges can offer you.

Top 5 online schools in Oregon: Quick facts

College School stats Oregon Health and Science University

Portland, OR Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Graduation rate: 93%

Bachelor's completion for RNs

Guaranteed admission for partner community college graduates Oregon State University

Corvallis, OR Acceptance rate: 82%

Graduation rate: 65%

Large research university

College-town environment Portland State University

Portland, OR Acceptance rate: 95%

Graduation rate: 51%

Program partnerships with Oregon Health and Sciences University

Urban campus in downtown Portland University of Western States

Portland, OR Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Graduation rate: 89%

Healthcare-focused degree programs

Graduate options only Bushnell University

Eugene, OR Acceptance rate: 68%

Graduation rate: 57%

Pathways in Education Program partnership with Oregon school districts and universities

Generous transfer policies

The best online colleges in Oregon

ZDNet's ranking methodology relies on research, rigorous editing, and authoritative, objective sources. We review school websites for metrics like the number of available online bachelor's and master's degree programs, but colleges can't pay their way onto our rankings pages.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. Oregon Health and Science University

Portland, Oregon



About the school: OHSU operates a hospital and university. The school offers an online RN to BSN program and master's degrees in food systems and society or nursing education.

Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 93%

93% Price for undergraduate degree: $303 per credit

$303 per credit Price for graduate degree: $661-$857 per credit

$661-$857 per credit Student body population: 2,984

2,984 Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: One

One Number of online master's degree programs: Two

Two Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: Oregon Health and Science University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

2. Oregon State University

Corvallis, Oregon



About the school: OSU offers extensive online degree options, including bachelors degrees in computer science, rangeland science, or sustainability and master's in natural resources or organizational leadership.

Explore The best online computer science degrees: Top programs compared An online computer science degree can pave your way to a career in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, database management, and more. Read now Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 65%

65% Price for undergraduate degree: $346-$549 per credit

$346-$549 per credit Price for graduate degree: $560-$868 per credit

$560-$868 per credit Student body population: 33,193

33,193 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 40+

40+ Number of online master's degree programs: 27

27 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 540-650; math 540-660

Critical reading 540-650; math 540-660 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.25; master's, 3.0

Undergraduate, 2.25; master's, 3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: Oregon State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

3. Portland State University

Portland, Oregon



About the school: PSU Online students can earn a master's in areas like global supply chain or, in partnership with Oregon Health and Science University, a healthcare MBA or bachelor's in public health studies.

Acceptance rate: 95%

95% Graduation rate: 51%

51% Price for undergraduate degree: Program-specific

Program-specific Price for graduate degree: Program-specific

Program-specific Student body population: 22,858

22,858 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 17

17 Number of online master's degree programs: 13

13 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 510-610; math 490-580

Critical reading 510-610; math 490-580 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0-2.5; graduate, program-specific

Undergraduate, 2.0-2.5; graduate, program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and hybrid

Accreditation: Portland State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

4. University of Western States

Portland, Oregon



About the school: Founded as a chiropractic college, UWS offers online learning leading to master's in clinical mental health counseling, human nutrition and functional medicine, sport and performance psychology, and sports medicine.

Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Graduation rate: 89%

89% Price for undergraduate degree: N/A

N/A Price for graduate degree: $450-$699 per credit

$450-$699 per credit Student body population: 1,141

1,141 Student-to-teacher ratio: 7:1

7:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: None

None Number of online master's degree programs: Four

Four Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: 2.5-2.75

2.5-2.75 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, blended, and hybrid

Accreditation: University of Western States is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

5. Bushnell University (formerly Northwest Christian University)

Eugene, Oregon



About the school: Established as a Christian divinity school in 1895, Bushnell's online degrees focus on business, interdisciplinary studies, nursing, psychology, and teacher education. Transfer students can apply credits from prior coursework, credentials, and work or life experiences.

Acceptance rate: 68%

68% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Price for undergraduate degree: $495 per credit

$495 per credit Price for graduate degree: $550-$730 per credit

$550-$730 per credit Student body population: 686

686 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Six

Six Number of online master's degree programs: Five

Five Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 520-595; math 495-585

Critical reading 520-595; math 495-585 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: program-specific

Undergraduate: N/A; graduate: program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and hybrid

Accreditation: Bushnell University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

In conclusion

Now that you've reviewed our choices for the best online colleges in Oregon, follow the program links to continue your research.

Be sure to visit our other guides to online colleges and the best online bachelor's and master's degree programs. You might also be interested in top online colleges for working adults and programs in neighboring Washington.