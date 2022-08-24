Best online colleges in Oregon 2022

Oregon offers distance learning at some of its top schools like Oregon State and Oregon Health and Science Universities.
The best online colleges in Oregon prepare graduates for positions in high-paying fields like corporate and financial management, semiconductor manufacturing, software development, and utility maintenance. The state's key industries include activewear and outdoor gear, natural resources, and clean energy.
Read to find our picks and the opportunities these online colleges can offer you.
ZDNet's ranking methodology relies on research, rigorous editing, and authoritative, objective sources. We review school websites for metrics like the number of available online bachelor's and master's degree programs, but colleges can't pay their way onto our rankings pages.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.
1. Oregon Health and Science University
Portland, Oregon
About the school: OHSU operates a hospital and university. The school offers an online RN to BSN program and master's degrees in food systems and society or nursing education.
Accreditation: Oregon Health and Science University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
2. Oregon State University
Corvallis, Oregon
About the school: OSU offers extensive online degree options, including bachelors degrees in computer science, rangeland science, or sustainability and master's in natural resources or organizational leadership.
Accreditation: Oregon State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
3. Portland State University
Portland, Oregon
About the school: PSU Online students can earn a master's in areas like global supply chain or, in partnership with Oregon Health and Science University, a healthcare MBA or bachelor's in public health studies.
Accreditation: Portland State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
4. University of Western States
Portland, Oregon
About the school: Founded as a chiropractic college, UWS offers online learning leading to master's in clinical mental health counseling, human nutrition and functional medicine, sport and performance psychology, and sports medicine.
Accreditation: University of Western States is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
5. Bushnell University (formerly Northwest Christian University)
Eugene, Oregon
About the school: Established as a Christian divinity school in 1895, Bushnell's online degrees focus on business, interdisciplinary studies, nursing, psychology, and teacher education. Transfer students can apply credits from prior coursework, credentials, and work or life experiences.
Accreditation: Bushnell University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
Now that you've reviewed our choices for the best online colleges in Oregon, follow the program links to continue your research.
