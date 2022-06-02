Best software engineering bootcamps 2022

Maskot/Getty Images

CompTIA projects that tech employment will increase by 178,000 jobs in 2022. This positive career outlook, combined with a higher-than-average median salary, makes a tech career appealing. If a tech career interests you, consider software engineering bootcamps.

These intensive, short-term programs may help you launch your programming career. We've found the top software engineering bootcamps of 2022. Explore the options below to find one that fits your goals.

What's a software engineering bootcamp, and why should I enroll in one?

What are coding bootcamps? They typically pack core career skills for entry-level positions into a few weeks or months of learning. A coding bootcamp can occur in part time, full time, and self-paced formats.

While graduates do not earn a degree they can use their skills and sit for tech certification exams. Most bootcamps also offer career coaching, which can make coding bootcamps worth the investment.

Tech employers often hire coding bootcamp graduates alongside graduates from traditional software engineering degree programs. Those who complete a software engineering bootcamp can work as web, app, or game developers. Other roles include visual interaction designers and software engineers.

What other types of coding bootcamps can I enroll in?

Many kinds of coding bootcamps exist. Some focus on one coding language — like Java or Python — while others cover the languages and tools you'll need for a certain career.

Length varies from a few weeks to several months, depending on the content.

Other bootcamp options include the following:

The best software engineering bootcamps: Our picks

You can find ten of the top software engineering bootcamps listed alphabetically below. We considered various factors when selecting these programs, including affordability and format flexibility.

Each bootcamp offers various payment options like deferred payments or income share agreements (ISAs). Many also offer various course formats, like part and full time options.

Explore our top picks below. Please note that all the data is accurate as of the publication date. For more information about the application process, curriculum, and career coaching, review the bootcamps' websites.

(Image: App Academy)

1. App Academy

Format: Online or on-campus; full time or part time

Length: 16 weeks (on-campus, full time); 24 weeks (online, full time); 48 weeks (online, part time)

Cost: $17,000-$36,000

Financing options: Full upfront payment; deferred plan; ISA



App Academy specializes in software engineering programs, offering three different learning formats. Students can study full time at the San Francisco and New York City campuses. Those who prefer remote learning can complete the bootcamp online in a part time or full time format.

Each bootcamp prepares students for careers as web developers. They learn JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. The online programs also cover Python. Students need no prior experience and develop a portfolio with the bootcamp projects.

2. Codesmith

Format: Online; full time or part time

Length: 12 weeks (full time); 38 weeks (part time)

Cost: $19,950

Financing options: Full upfront payment; monthly installments; private loans; scholarships



Codesmith offers immersive software engineering bootcamps tailored for the Pacific, Central, and Eastern time zones. The curriculum covers computer science foundations before diving into front and back-end development.

Students develop project management and technical communication skills. They complete group and solo projects, then create an open-source product.

Learners with no prior coding experience can take free workshops or introductory bootcamps. Once in the software engineering bootcamp, students enjoy career support. They connect with alumni and practice interviewing.

3. devCodeCamp

Format: Online; full time

Length: 13 weeks

Cost: $14,950

Financing options: Full upfront payment; private loans



devCodeCamp offers five computer science bootcamps. Its full-stack enterprise software engineer program covers various technologies across eight modules. Students work with Python, JavaScript, React.js, and Bootstrap.

Instructors support learners with live demos, small group meetings, and one-on-one guidance. Students also work with career coaches to prepare their software engineer resumes and LinkedIn profiles.

The project-based curriculum ends with a capstone app development project. Graduates can continue their education with a free five-week DevOps training.

Devmountain

4. Devmountain

Format: Online or on-campus; full time or part time

Length: 16 weeks (full time); 24-36 weeks (part time)

Cost: $9,900

Financing options: Full upfront payment; personal loans; ISA



Devmountain offers two software engineering bootcamps. One focuses on Python and the other on Java. Learners can attend the bootcamps online or in person at the Dallas, Texas or Lehi, Utah campuses.

Applicants complete an information form and a short consultation. Devmountain then completes a short skill review to gauge candidates' potential success in the program.

Remote learners start learning the basics with students from all Devmountain courses. They then focus on software engineering in specialized cohorts.

Flatiron School

5. Flatiron School

Format: Online or on-campus; full time or part time

Length: 15 weeks (full time); 40 weeks (part time)

Cost: $16,900

Financing options: Full upfront payment; private loans; monthly payments; scholarships



Flatiron School offers a software engineering bootcamp online. Students can also complete the program at campuses in New York City, Denver, and Colorado Springs.

After an application interview and assessment, learners complete 40 hours of lessons to prepare for the bootcamp. The core curriculum includes four phases, each with a group project.

Bootcamp graduates receive 180 days of career coaching. The curriculum includes creating a resume, finding job opportunities, and interview tips and practice.

Check out our Flatiron School review for more details.

Fullstack

6. Fullstack Academy

Format: Online; full time

Length: 17 weeks

Cost: $18,910

Financing options: Full upfront payment; private loans; scholarships; veteran benefits



Fullstack Academy's software engineering program includes three phases. Students spend the first four weeks in a part-time format reviewing introductory topics. The junior and senior phases then move to an intensive full-time schedule.

The seven-week junior phase explores front and back-end development and databases. The final six-week senior phase includes three major projects for students' coding portfolios.

Students also graduate with GitHub and LinkedIn profiles. Fullstack Academy helps students write marketable resumes and connects them with potential employers.

7. Galvanize (Hack Reactor)

Format: Online;full time or part time

Length: 12 weeks (full time); 36 weeks (part time); 19 weeks (full time, extended curriculum)

Cost: $17,980

Financing options: Full upfront payment; private loans; ISA; scholarships; split payment; veteran benefits



Hack Reactor launched in 2012. Today, Galvanize runs Hack Reactor's software engineering programs. Students can complete the immersive curriculum part time or full time. Galvanize also offers a separate software engineering with JavaScript and Python program.

The application process includes non-technical and technical admissions assessments. Upon acceptance, students begin pre-work courses.

The first core week covers computer science fundamentals, followed by five weeks of full-stack JavaScript. Students complete team projects and career preparation.

General Assembly

8. General Assembly

Format: Online or on-campus; full time or part time

Length: 12 weeks (full time); 24 weeks (part time)

Cost: $15,950

Financing options: Full upfront payment; installments; tuition discounts for underrepresented communities; private loans; ISA



General Assembly offers a full-time immersive software engineering program for online and on-campus students. Learners can choose from over 50 campuses worldwide. Or they can opt for the part-time software engineering bootcamp exclusively online.

The curriculum teaches object-oriented programming, version control, and professional collaboration. Bootcamp graduates can continue their education with optional self-paced content covering cloud development and DevOps.

Coaches prepare students for tech interviews and a software engineering career. General Assembly also hosts networking events.

Springboard

9. Springboard

Format: Online; self-paced

Length:

Nine months

Cost: $9,900-$16,500

Financing options: Full upfront payment; monthly payments; deferred plan; private loans



Springboard's software engineering bootcamp lets individuals study at their own pace while receiving one-on-one mentorship. Before enrolling, students should have JavaScript, HTML, and CSS fundamentals.

The entire curriculum includes 800 hours of content. Students complete one front-end, one back-end, and two full-stack projects. Career coaches help learners create online profiles and practice interviewing.

Springboard offers a job guarantee. If graduates do not secure a software engineering job within six months, they receive a full refund.

(Image: Thinkful) Thinkful

10. Thinkful

Format: Online; full time or part time

Length: Five months (full time); six months (part time)

Cost: $16,000-$19,909 (full time); $9,500-$17,065 (part time)

Financing options: Full upfront payment; monthly payments; private loans; deferred plan



As part of Thinkful's software engineering bootcamp, students enjoy one-on-one mentorships. Each mentor provides feedback and holds live video consultations. Career coaches also offer industry insights and support.

The full-time bootcamp begins with four weeks of self-paced prework. Students then commit 50 hours weekly while attending live workshops and lectures from 10 am to 5 pm EST.

The part-time option does not require prework. Students can start any time and only commit 20-30 hours per week.

Like Springboard, Thinkful offers a six-month job guarantee to qualified students.