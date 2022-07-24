Associate degrees in computer science: Everything you need to know

The best associate degree in computer science trains students in computer programming, systems analysis, web development, and network administration. The affordable degree offers a high return on investment for professionals interested in computer science careers.

Our guide walks through everything prospective computer science majors need to know before starting an associate degree.

What is an associate degree in computer science?

The computer science field studies computers, networks, and computing systems. An associate degree in computer science introduces learners to foundational concepts of computer science and programming languages. The degree prepares graduates for computer science careers or further education.

During a two-year computer science associate degree, majors study in-demand programming languages, web development skills, and computer systems analysis. The degree builds the core knowledge and skills required for entry-level tech careers.

Many colleges offer online computer science programs. The online colleges' flexible format appeals to working professionals and busy students. Students with prior college experience can often apply transfer credits toward their associate degree.

How long does this degree take to complete?

Most associate programs take two years for full-time students. Part-time students may take three years to earn the minimum of 60 credits required for an associate degree.

Computer science majors choose between in-person andonline computer science degrees. Both options require a similar time commitment and number of credits. Some colleges offer accelerated online formats for students seeking a degree in less time.

SEE: What is an accelerated computer science degree?

How much does this degree cost?

Earning an associate degree costs an average of $6,750 for in-state students at community colleges, according to 2019/2020 data from the National Center for Education Statistics. In addition to tuition and fees, students must budget for textbooks, technology costs, and living expenses. Some schools provide a computerfor distance learners.

The low cost of the degree compared to the high earning potential in computer and technology occupations makes an associate in computer science a good investment.

Who is a good fit for a computer science associate degree program?

An associate degree appeals to students interested in computer science careers. This two-year degree introduces learners to core concepts in computer science in less time than a bachelor's degree.

The degree meets the requirements for several tech careers, including as a web developer or computer programmer. After completing an associate degree, graduates enter the workforce to gain professional experience or transfer into a bachelor's program to continue their education.

Should I pursue a computer science associate degree, bachelor's degree, certificate, or bootcamp? Different degree levels and credentials can advance you towards different professional goals. For example, a computer science associate degree is a better fit for someone who would like to work as a computer support specialist than a Java bootcamp. Computer science education A good fit for … Certificate in computer science Learners seeking entry-level work as computer support specialists, IT specialists, or web developers after completing a three- to six-month program that teaches the basics of one specific career path, such as network administration Associate degree in computer science Learners seeking work as web developers, computer support specialists, or IT specialists who can commit to a two- to -three year program that teaches computational theory and architecture, network administration, and coding languages Bachelor's degree in computer science Learners pursuing work as software engineers or IT specialists who can commit to a three- to four-year program that teaches computer science theory, computer architecture and programming, and data structures Coding bootcamp Learners hoping to find immediate entry-level work as a computer programmer or web developer after completing a fast-paced, three- to six-month program that teaches coding and web development fundamentals





Skills taught in a computer science associate degree

During an associate degree, computer science majors learn several programming languages, build data analysis skills, and learn how to program websites.

The degree also prioritizes soft skills, also known as people skills. Majors strengthen their ability to work on teams and pay attention to key details.

Employers look for job candidates with the following skills:

Hard skills People skills Programming language proficiency

Database administration



Computer systems analysis



Web development



Network administration

Teamwork and interpersonal skills

Creative approaches to problems



Persistence in solving challenges



Attention to detail



Time management

What is an associate degree in computer science like? An associate degree in computer science builds foundational knowledge in systems management, database administration, and computer programming. Learners strengthen their problem-solving and analytical skills through hands-on projects. The degree also introduces computer science theory to prepare learners for further study in the field. During an associate degree, majors take computer science courses that introduce core concepts in programming, computer systems, and networking. Many programs incorporate several programming languages and career-oriented courses like web development and computer systems analysis. The degree also includes coursework in algebra, statistics, and general education courses. These classes emphasize critical thinking and communication skills. Computer science majors benefit from a detail-oriented approach and initiative. Online computer science programs also require strong motivation and time management skills.

Courses

Programming fundamentals

Computer systems and operating systems

Web programming

Introduction to software engineering

Database administration

What can you do with an associate degree in computer science?

A computer science associate degree prepares graduates for many computer science jobs. The degree meets the requirements for careers as a web developer, programmer, technician, or analyst.

Front-end web developer

Back-end web developer



Full-stack web developer



Computer programmer



Computer support specialist



Network technician



Web designer



Computer systems analyst



Programmer analyst



Software quality assurance analyst



This article was reviewed by Monali Mirel Chuatico

In 2019, Monali Mirel Chuatico graduated with her bachelor's in computer science, which gave her the foundation that she needed to excel in roles such as a data engineer, front-end developer, UX designer, and computer science instructor.

Monali is currently a data engineer at Mission Lane. As a data analytics captain at a nonprofit called COOP Careers, Monali helps new grads and young professionals overcome underemployment by teaching them data analytics tools and mentoring them on their professional development journey.

Monali is passionate about implementing creative solutions, building community, advocating for mental health, empowering women, and educating youth. Monali's goal is to gain more experience in her field, expand her skill set, and do meaningful work that will positively impact the world.

Monali Mirel Chuatico is a paid member of the Red Ventures Education Integrity Network.