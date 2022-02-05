Learn the essentials of artificial intelligence from scratch for just $20

StackCommerce

Artificial intelligence is playing a huge part in advancing the digital age, and one way to make sure you don't become obsolete, even if your job does, is to learn as much as you can about AI yourself. It's really not as difficult as you might imagine and the A to Z Artificial Intelligence eBook Bundle can help you to understand it.

Newbies can start with "Hands-On Artificial Intelligence for Beginners." Not only will you learn the fundamentals of AI, but you'll also comfortably build an intelligent system of your own. Then you can learn about essential blueprints and the workflow necessary to build AI business applications in "AI Blueprints." "Artificial Intelligence By Example" explains how to become an adaptive thinker that leads others to AI.

Learning is always easier when it's fun, and what's more fun than games? You'll learn how to use blueprints to design intelligent, responsive games, as well, in "Unreal Engine 4 AI Programming Essentials," and then there are three more courses on creating games with Unity: Smart game environments, behavior trees, and more are covered in "Unity Artificial Intelligence Programming." "Unity 2018 Artificial Intelligence Cookbook (2nd Edition)" explores building games with recipes consisting of popular AI techniques, while "Unity 2017 Game AI Programming (3rd Edition)" demonstrates how to create fun AI entities.

Python skills are always in high demand, and "Artificial Intelligence with Python" teaches you how to build real-life AI applications with the language that interacts intelligently with your world. Or you can learn to use Java to build next-gen AI systems in "Artificial Intelligence for Big Data." But there's not a whole lot that's more awesome than knowing how to build intelligent robots, and that's exactly what you'll learn in "Artificial Intelligence for Robotics."

Students are rating this bundle very highly. Like other verified purchasers, Carlos C. awarded it 5 stars, saying, "Excellent Artificial Intelligence bundle ebooks with high quality and great material to learn, must have. Recommended!!!"

Don't miss this chance to learn the essentials of AI and programming. Get the A to Z Artificial Intelligence eBook Bundle today while it's on sale for only $19.99.