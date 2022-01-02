Learn 14 languages with Babbel's lifetime subscription. It's 60% off!

StackCommerce

After the last couple of years, many people are now considering training for new careers that would allow them to work from anywhere they choose. If you happen to be one of them, then you may be interested in knowing that a Babbel Language Learning: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) is currently discounted by 60% for new users. You'd have access to all 14 languages whenever and wherever you please for a lifetime.

The program helps your pronunciation to stay on point with speech recognition. And the bite-sized lessons are so easy to conveniently fit into your daily schedule with 10- or 15-minute practice sessions. All skill levels can benefit, from beginner to advanced and the lessons cover a wide range of useful topics, such as family, food, business, travel, and a whole lot more.

The app can be installed on multiple devices, and will sync across all of them. So you can study whenever and wherever you choose, just picking up where you left off. The review sessions are personalized to reinforce what you've learned from lessons, making it all so much easier to remember. After just a single month, you'll be able to confidently talk about all manner of everyday subjects, like eating, shopping, directions, transportation, and a whole lot more.

There's no doubt about Babbel's effectiveness. More than 10 million users around the world make use of the program and over 500,000 reviewers on Google Play have rated the app 4.5 out of 5 stars, and App Store users have given it an even higher rating of 4.6 of 5 stars. Fast Company named Babbel the "most innovative company in education", and The Economist observed:

"Babbel's lessons, unlike Duolingo's, first focus on building basic conversational skills."

Don't pass up this opportunity to learn 14 languages while new users can get a lifetime of access to Babbel Language Learning for only $199, a 60% discount off the regular MSRP of $499.

