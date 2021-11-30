Gain lifetime access to 3 top-rated e-learning platforms for an extra 70% off

StackCommerce

There's a big misconception that Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are only reserved for folks who wish to buy massive television screens, gaming consoles, and memory foam mattresses. Not many know that the biggest sale days of the year also offer a smattering of e-learning deals that are too good to pass up. Online courses are an excellent gateway to a promotion, a higher paycheck, a change in career, or just personal growth and development. Not to mention, they also make for great holiday presents for people you love with a great thirst for knowledge.

That is why it would be a shame if you let the Cyber Monday Online Course Lifetime Bundle: StackSkills + Infosec4TC + Stone River pass. This limited-time-only course bundle offers access to expert-led lectures that cover a variety of subjects, from tech and design to soft skills. This Cyber Monday, you can grab it on sale for an extra 70% off with the code CMSAVE70.

This 3-pronged bundle lets you enjoy lifetime access to 3 separate e-learning platforms which are all packed with courses from top-selling instructors. First, there's Stone River, which offers over 800 courses and 4,800 hours of training on everything from iOS mobile development to graphic design. On top of that, you'll also receive various VIP perks, including unlimited e-books, personal guidance on what to learn, and even certification exams.

Then there's Infosec4TC, which is an online training provider ideal for those looking to break into cybersecurity. With a platinum membership, you get access to online, self-paced courses on all things cybersecurity, like ethical hacking, GSEC, CISSP, and a bunch of internationally recognized IT certifications. To help you pass and even ace the exams, you'll receive the latest set of test questions and extra course materials. Plus, you'll get future updates without paying any additional fees.

Lastly, the bundle also brings you access to StackSkills, an online learning platform focused on equipping you with the most in-demand skills. Whether you're looking to land a promotion, make a career change, or pick up a side hustle, you'll find the online course that will supply you with the knowledge and skills to succeed.

The Cyber Monday Online Course Lifetime Bundle: StackSkills + Infosec4TC + Stone River normally costs a staggering $13,994, but in this special Cyber Monday sale, it costs just $34.50 with the code CMSAVE70.