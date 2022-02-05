Why you can trust ZDNet
Get lifetime training that could help you switch careers or get promoted for $89

You don't have to go back to school or pay high tuition fees in order to train for a new career. All you need are reasonably priced self-paced courses.

replace-this-image.jpg

 StackCommerce

Who wouldn't love to switch careers in 2022? Unfortunately, there are countless obstacles in the way. Going back to school isn't tempting, particularly when already working full-time, not to mention the high tuition costs. Some just aren't sure where to begin or even which field to study. If any of those strike a chord with you, then check out the Stone River eLearning + StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Membership Bundle.

Between the bundle's two memberships, you get lifetime access to more than 1,800 self-paced courses. Over 800 of them are included with Stone River eLearning. This lifetime subscription can help you develop skills that will qualify you for lucrative tech industry positions, such as programming, graphic design, game development, and iOS. You'll get VIP perks as well, such as a personal learning guide, a 1-year subscription to CodeMag Skills, unlimited eBooks, and certifications that will polish up your resume.

While StackSkills Unlimited also has tech instruction, its 1,000-plus courses include many other fields, such as business, finance, marketing, and a whole lot more. Plus, 50 more courses are added each month. All of the courses include premium customer support, progress tracking, and certifications to give you a competitive edge while job-seeking.

StackSkills stays well ahead of educational trends and always offers training for the most in-demand skills by the most qualified instructors. The company has a high TrustPilot rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and Engadget observes, "StackSkills Unlimited plan offers a lifetime access to over 1,000 courses that will help you get promoted, change careers or start a side hustle."

Don't pass up this opportunity to have a lifetime of self-paced training covering a wide range of marketable skills. Get the Stone River eLearning + StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Membership Bundle while it's available for a limited time only for just $89.

LIMITED TIME OFFER: Stone River eLearning + StackSkills Unlimited Lifetime Membership Bundle

$89 at ZDNet Academy

Related