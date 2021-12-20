Get your favorite kid this DIY kit of 5 wacky robots for just $50

StackCommerce

If you want to become a kid's favorite in an instant, and they are at least 9 years old, then give them a chance to build their own robots with the Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle: Soldering Practice Kits.

Learning is always so much easier when it's fun, and kids as young as 9 years old can get started learning about electronics while having a blast building five quirky beginner-friendly robots. They all have instructions and a coin cell battery included, but each teaches a completely different lesson.

Kids will learn about light-emitting diodes (LEDs) while building the BOB robot. Six lights change colors automatically. MARV will teach the difference between a switch and a pushbutton with its pushbutton and two LEDs. The CAPACITRON robot will teach kids how capacitors work with two pushbuttons for capacitor charging and discharging.

MR. BEE vibrates as it moves around, like a buzzing bee, while teaching kids about intentionally unbalanced motors. And RESISTRON has LEDs that are dimmed by a variable resistor, teaching children about ohm's law and resistance.

All of the components are included. They are safe and lead-free. No soldering experience is required, however, do remember that some adult supervision is required with the assembling of these robots.

CircuitMess is a group of young software and hardware developers who manufacture fun educational electronic devices so that everyone can enjoy learning all about programming and electronics interestingly and engagingly. And that's exactly what this DIY wacky robots kit delivers. Now you can turn to the adults on your list and choose from 30 gifts perfect for those working from home.

Don't pass up this chance to give a kid a chance to build their own robots. As long as they're at least 9 years old, get the Wacky Robots 5-Pack Bundle: Soldering Practice Kits today while it's only $49.99.

Prices are subject to change.