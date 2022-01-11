This web development training bundle is on sale for $30

StackCommerce

Effective web development involves much more than graphic design. Knowing the code base behind popular websites and applications can help keep a site up and running even in the worst circumstances. The 2022 Web Development for Beginners Bundle shows you how it's done, one language at a time.

Taught by professional engineers, such as C# expert Praveenkumar Bouna and coding instructor Brad Hussey, the courses are built around code-along projects. This allows you to learn the theory and ideas while immediately putting them into practice, with projects you can return to and experiment with. Each course is also self-paced, divided into clear and concise lessons you can fit into your schedule.

The bundle starts with 30 CSS Projects in 30 Days, a boot camp approach to cascading style sheets that show you the basics and present common troubleshooting issues to hone your skills against. It then moves into C#, with both a beginner's course and a course for people without any programming background.

From there you can learn Angular 8, a popular web platform and framework that's behind sites like PayPal. If you're interested in where apps, desktop software, and websites intersect, there's a full overview of Flutter, using Dart, Google's programming language, to create versatile apps that cross platforms smoothly.

For engineers looking to delve further into web engineering, the bundle includes courses on GraphQL and how it works with NodeJS, ReactJS, and more, how to use Visual Studio code, and .NET web API documentation using Swagger and OpenAPI.

As websites move beyond communications and become tools in their own right, knowing how to build them will be crucial for any coder. The 2022 Web Development for Beginners Bundle makes it easy to start, at your pace. Get it for just $29.99 today.

