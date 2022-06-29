/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process | Ad Disclosure

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close

Ad Disclosure

This site is part of an affiliate sales network and receives compensation for sending traffic to partner sites, such as CreditCards.com This compensation may impact how and where links appear. This site does not include all financial companies or all available financial offers.
Close
Home Finance Credit Cards

The 4 best Amazon credit cards: Low rates and competitive rewards

What is the best Amazon credit card? ZDNet chose the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. Take your spending to the next level this upcoming Prime Day with these Amazon credit cards.
lena-borrelli-author.jpg
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Marc Wojno

Amazon is not just about shopping with some of the best credit cards available today. It may have only been founded in 1994, but it has become a powerhouse in the time since, making a name for itself with free two-day shipping. With the launch of its credit cards, Amazon has commanded an even larger share of the market. 

The best Amazon credit cards offer competitive APRs, no annual fees, and bonus rewards and protections that make Amazon credit cards an excellent fit for your shopping needs. 

Now is a great time to get an Amazon credit card since Amazon Prime Day is coming up on July 12 and 13. By joining Amazon Prime, cardholders can earn 6% back during the Prime Day sales event, as well as 5% or 2% on Amazon for the rest of the year.

Which is the best Amazon credit card? ZDNet can help you decide.

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

Best Amazon credit card overall
Card Highlights
Intro BonusUp to a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval
APR14.99% to 22.99% Variable
Recommended CreditExcellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with eligible Prime membership*
  • 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores*
  • 1% back on all other purchases*
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card is our pick for the best Amazon credit card. It starts off strong with a $100 Amazon Gift Card that is delivered right upon approval. There is also an introductory offer giving 10% back on certain products. You receive regular rewards, too, including 5% cash back on purchases made at Amazon and Whole Foods Market. 

There is also 2% back when you make purchases at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores, plus 1% back on utilities, rideshare services, and all other purchases you make. Some products give 10% back or more. When it comes time to pay, there is the option of either a 0% APR for six to 18 months when you spend $50 or more. You will need a Prime membership to benefit from this rewards card, but for many, it is well worth it given the rewards rates.

Pros

Cons

  • Few fees
  • Impressive rewards
  • Easy rewards redemption
  • Must have Prime membership
  • Best rewards for Amazon purchases
View now

Amazon Business Prime American Express Card

Best Amazon credit card for businesses
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn a $100 statement credit after you make $3,000 in purchases on your Card in your first 3 months.
APR15.74% - 23.74% Variable
Recommended CreditExcellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • Take advantage of 5% Back or 90 Day Terms on U.S. purchases at Amazon.com, Amazon Business, AWS and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership. You will earn 5% Back on the first $120,000 in purchases each calendar year, 1% Back thereafter
  • 2% Back at U.S. restaurants, U.S. gas stations, and on wireless telephone services purchased directly from U.S. service providers
  • 1% Back on other purchases
Annual FeeNo annual fee
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Rewards & Redemption Details

If you own a business, the Amazon Business Prime American Express Card also rewards you on your purchases. You can choose your choice of either cash back or special financing terms. If you choose rewards, you will receive 5% cash back on domestic purchases made at Amazon, Whole Foods Market, and AWS, up to $120,000 per year. There are also extra rewards, like 2% cash back at restaurants, gas stations, and even your wireless telephone bill. All other purchases garner 1% cash back. Rewards are valid up to your first $120,000 in purchases. 

If you choose 90-day terms, you receive interest-free financing for 90 days, saving you precious dollars on your purchases. Either way, there is a $100 bonus statement credit once you spend $3,000 in purchases within your first three months of having the card. However, like the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, you will need a Prime membership in order to be eligible for this card. 

Pros

Cons

  • Business perks
  • Free employee cards
  • No annual or foreign transaction fees
  • No introductory APR
  • Good credit typically required
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
View now

Prime Store Card

Best Amazon credit card for financing
Card Highlights
Intro BonusGet a $60 Amazon Gift Card
APR25.99% Variable
Recommended CreditExcellent/Good Credit
Reward Rates
  • Get 5% back at Amazon with an eligible Prime membership.
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Rewards & Redemption Details

The Prime Store Card is the best Amazon credit card for financing options. You can swap your cash back rewards for special financing, instead. When you shop on Amazon, you can receive 0% APR based on the amount you spend. 

  • Purchases of $150 or more ($50 or more during the two weeks leading up to Prime Day -- June 27 to July 13): six equal monthly payments
  • Purchases of $600 or more ($300 or more leading up to Prime Day): 12 equal monthly payments
  • Select purchases: 24 equal monthly payments

There is 5% cash back on all of your Amazon purchases when you have a valid Prime membership. There are also rotating categories that give you anywhere from 5% to 15% in cash back. You have the option of redeeming your cash back as either cash back toward your Amazon purchases or a statement credit for better convenience. As an introductory bonus, there is a $60 gift card awarded upon approval of your card. To help you pay that bill, there is also 0% APR financing that allows you to pay over time instead of upfront. 

Pros & cons

Pros

Cons

  • Competitive cash back rate
  • Special financing options
  • No annual fee
  • Must have Prime for best rewards
  • Limited to Amazon purchases
View now

Amazon Prime Secured Card

Best Amazon credit card for poor credit

The Amazon Prime Secured Card gives those with poor credit a chance to still have a credit card while rebuilding their credit. This is a card made for Amazon by Amazon, giving you the opportunity to rebuild your credit while you make your regular purchases on Amazon.com, as well as its physical stores. 

You will need to pay a deposit upfront, which can be anywhere from $100 to $1,000 and payable in $50 increments. Once you do that, you will receive 2% on your Amazon purchases when you have a valid Amazon Prime membership. The Amazon Prime Secured Card also gives you access to excellent credit tools, offering up free access to your credit score and credit-building tools and resources to help you along. After you rebuild your credit to satisfactory levels, you can transition to an unsecured credit card. 

Pros

Cons

  • Great for poor credit
  • Competitive APR
  • No annual fee
  • Deposit required
  • Low credit limit

What is the best Amazon credit card?

The best Amazon credit card is the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card for its generous rewards, competitive APR, and regular cash back. Plus, you receive an introductory gift card upon activation, plus elevated cash back as a welcome.  

Which Amazon credit card is right for you?

It can be difficult trying to differentiate between so many options for the best Amazon credit card. These are our expert recommendations to help.

Choose this product...

If you want...

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card

A card designed to reward Prime members

Amazon Business Prime American Express Card

Rewards for your business

Prime Store Card

To finance your Amazon purchases

Amazon Prime Secured Card

To build your credit

How did we choose these Amazon credit cards?

In searching for the best Amazon credit cards, there are several factors we consider. 

  • APR: The APR rate is always critical because it dictates how much interest you will have to pay.
  • Rewards: Whether it is a sign-up bonus or promotional APR, some Amazon credit cards offer rewards that can make a card even more enticing. 
  • Fees: Fees can quickly cut into your savings, adding to the interest that you pay. 

What is the APR for the best Amazon credit cards?

The APRs for the best Amazon credit cards range from 10% to 26.74%, depending on which Amazon credit card you choose.

What credit score do I need for an Amazon credit card?

Amazon credit cards require a credit score ranging from poor to excellent credit, which means there is something for everyone. 

Are there alternative credit cards worth considering?

Amazon has a limited number of credit cards but if you are interested in receiving rewards for your Amazon purchases, consider some of our picks for the best rewards credit card.

For more recommendations on credit cards, check out our expert picks for the best high-limit credit cards and the best international travel credit cards.

Credit Cards

Show Comments

Related

Delta Air Lines just made an embarrassing announcement (you may be livid)
screen-shot-2022-06-22-at-3-50-54-pm.png

Delta Air Lines just made an embarrassing announcement (you may be livid)

Business
This stuff is better than compressed air for cleaning your dirty tech
img-6864

This stuff is better than compressed air for cleaning your dirty tech

Office Hardware & Appliances
Linus Torvalds is cautiously optimistic about bringing Rust into Linux kernel's next release
rusty gears

Linus Torvalds is cautiously optimistic about bringing Rust into Linux kernel's next release

Enterprise Software