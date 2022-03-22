Best high-limit credit card 2022: Big spender

Sometimes, a regular credit card just will not do. When you have a lot of spending to do, the best credit cards with high limits can help you make the expenditures you need to make without having to pay cash upfront. While certain credit cards are upfront about the maximum credit line they allow, others may assess each application on an individual basis. Our editorial team has done the work to find the best credit cards that offer some of the highest limits available today based on factors like rates, fees, rewards, and customer reviews.

These are the best credit cards with the highest limits for your financial needs.

American Express Blue Cash Preferred Best for everyday expenses See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. APR14.24%-24.24% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%)

Annual Fee$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95. Intro Purchase APR0% on purchases for 12 months Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee N/A Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars. Penalty APR 29.99% Variable

1% Cash Back on other purchases American Express is known for keeping its credit limits secret, but you could qualify for the American Express Blue Cash Preferred card if you have good credit. With an introductory APR, it offers a special introductory plan with Buy Now, Pay Later Plan It Fees. It gives you the flexibility to work out a payment schedule that works. Amex offers its highest cashback on U.S. supermarkets, giving 6% cashback on your grocery purchases. There is a cap of $6,000 per year before the rate drops to 1% thereafter. You can also receive 6% cashback on streaming subscriptions when you use your card to pay your bill. Extra bonuses include 3% back on transit, gas, and other purchases with $120 in credit for Equinox+ memberships. Additionally, you receive a $300 welcome bonus in statement credits when you spend $3,000 in purchases within the first six months. To start, there is a 0% introductory APR that lasts for 12 months. Pros Flexible rewards categories

First-year annual fee waived

Intro APR Cons The annual fee applies after the first year

Foreign transaction fees

Spending caps apply Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Capital One Venture Rewards Best for travel Card Highlights Intro Bonus Enjoy a one-time bonus of 60,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $600 in travel APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options

Annual Fee$95 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR None

Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day. The Capital One Venture Rewards credit card offers the most rewards when you book through Capital One Travel, giving 5 miles per dollar on hotels and rental cars booking through the platform. You will also receive an unlimited two miles per dollar spent on all other purchases. You can even redeem miles on past travel purchases made apart from Capital One Travel. A credit of $100 applies for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck to simplify your travels, plus there is automatic travel assistance and accident insurance. Benefits are far and wide, including extended warranty on purchases and auto rental collision damage waiver, and luxury airport access twice per year. New cardholders receive 60,000 bonus miles when you spend $3,000 within the first three months. There is an annual fee, but there are not any transaction fees to rack up international costs. Pros Intro bonus

Premium rewards

No transaction fees Cons Expensive annual fee

Excellent credit

Not for occasional travelers

Chase Sapphire Preferred Best overall Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. APR15.99% - 22.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

Annual Fee$95 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 22.99% Variable Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees $0 Penalty APR Up to 29.99%

2x on all other travel purchases, plus more. With the Chase Sapphire Preferred card, you start off with 60,000 bonus points after spending $4,000 on purchases within the first three months. It is equivalent to $750 when you use Chase Ultimate Rewards to redeem your rewards. There are also 5x the points when you book travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards, with 3x the points on dining, including takeout, delivery, and in-restaurant purchases. Purchases booked beyond Chase Ultimate Rewards receive 2x the points on travel. Chase will also reward you each year on your anniversary with up to $50 in statement credits for hotels booked through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Depending on creditworthiness, there is a competitive variable APR of 15.99% - 22.99%. You will have to pay an annual fee, which is less than $100, making it better than American Express cards. Pros Elevated dining and travel

Introductory offer

Transfer partners Cons Annual fee applies

Best rewards with Chase travel

No introductory APR

Chase Sapphire Reserve Best premium card Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 50,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards® APR16.99%-23.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent Credit Reward Rates Earn 10x total points on hotels and car rentals when you purchase travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.

Annual Fee$550 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each balance transfer, whichever is greater Balance Transfer APR16.99%-23.99% Variable Foreign Transaction Fees $0 Penalty APR Up to 29.99%

1 point per $1 spent on all other purchases Start off strong by earning 50,000 bonus points when you use your Chase Sapphire Reserve to spend $4,000 within the first three months. It is worth $750 toward future travel when you book through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Chase also offers a $300 Annual Travel Credit that you can use to receive up to $300 annually in statement credits as partial reimbursement of the year's total travel purchases. There are also 10x the points on Chase Dining, 3x the points on other dining, ridesharing incentives, and a $100 fee credit for Global Entry, TSA PreCheck, and NEXUS. The Sapphire Reserve includes 10x the points on hotels and car rentals after your first $300 spent on travel, and you book through Chase Ultimate Rewards with 5x the points on flights and 3x the points on other travel annually after your first $300 in travel purchases and when you book through Chase Ultimate Rewards. If you stick with Ultimate Rewards for points redemption, your points are worth 50% more. Just beware - the annual fee is high at well over $500. Pros Introductory bonus

Upgraded benefits

Easy to redeem Cons Expensive annual fee

Limited categories

Excellent credit required

Citi Double Cash Best for cashback Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR14.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro for 18 months on Balance Transfers Balance Transfer Fee A balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies if completed after 4 months of account opening. Balance Transfer APR14.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees 3% Penalty APR Up to 29.99% (Variable) Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. The Citi Double Cash card breaks up its rewards, so you receive 1% at purchase and 1% when you pay your balance, even if you are not paying in full. That means that you get an extra bonus after time, even if you have not purchased anything recently. However, Citi will be making some slight changes to its points program. Come March 28, 2022, Citi will be converting its points program to ThankYou Points, which will replace its Cash Rewards that use dollars instead of points. Now cardholders will receive 1 point per dollar during purchase and 1 point per dollar after bill payment. There are no category restrictions, and Citi does not cap your earnings, so you can earn as much as you want. There is no annual fee, saving you $500 and more when compared to American Express, Pros Unlimited rewards

Intro APR

Double cashback Cons Balance transfer fee

Foreign transaction fee

Lacking welcome bonus

How did we choose these cards? There are many credit cards out there, but not all of them may offer the right terms and limits that you need. Credit limit. Many credit cards cap credit limits at a certain amount, so finding one with a credit limit in the thousands can be a difficult find. This determines how much you will be able to spend on your credit card until it is maxed out.

Many credit cards cap credit limits at a certain amount, so finding one with a credit limit in the thousands can be a difficult find. This determines how much you will be able to spend on your credit card until it is maxed out. Qualification. credit card issuers consider a number of factors when deciding whether to approve an application and which APR to give. Generally, credit cards with high limits require good to excellent credit in order to qualify.

credit card issuers consider a number of factors when deciding whether to approve an application and which APR to give. Generally, credit cards with high limits require good to excellent credit in order to qualify. Credit score. Your credit score shows issuers whether you are reliable and can be depended upon for reliable payments. Those with a rocky payment history are likely to face higher interest rates.

Your credit score shows issuers whether you are reliable and can be depended upon for reliable payments. Those with a rocky payment history are likely to face higher interest rates. Rewards. Many credit cards offer specific rewards on certain purchases, like miles for travel purchases or points for gas and groceries. Be sure to review a credit card company's terms and conditions for fees and rates, as well as rewards information.

Which is the right card for you? Finding the best credit card with the highest limit can be difficult when there are so many options to choose from. Our expert ZDNet recommendations can help you find the best credit card with the highest limit for you. Choose this card... If you... American Express Blue Cash Preferred card Want rewards on where it matters most Capital One Venture Rewards credit card Are a globetrotter Chase Sapphire Preferred card Wanted the highest limit Chase Sapphire Reserve Want extra rewards Citi Double Cash card: 18 month BT offer Want bigger rewards

Should I get a credit card with a high limit? It is always important to exercise caution with your spending and make sure that it coincides with your income. Having too high of a credit limit could easily lead to financial devastation if you spend more than you can pay. Talking to a professional financial advisor can help you determine how much credit is too much for your household.

How do I get a credit card with a high limit? High-limit credit cards are largely based on your credit score, so be sure to check and regularly monitor your credit score to ensure that there are no errors. Creditors will also look at how much debt you have, so try to pay down any outstanding bills and keep with timely payments.

Do the best credit cards come with higher limits? Even the best credit cards with the highest limits may offer some flexibility as far as credit lines. It all depends on the flexibility of the issuer and factors like your income, payment history, and credit score.