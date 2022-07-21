Established in 1933, Navy Federal Credit Union® is a financial institution that has long serviced the military community. From its Vienna, Virginia headquarters, it services 11.7 million members and supports nearly 350 branches located across the world. Navy Federal Credit Union is a company whose products are available to active military, veterans, and their families.
With a generous suite of financial products, it offers some of the best credit cards on the market with a competitive APR and excellent rewards. If you are looking for a new credit card, these are the best Navy Federal Credit Union credit cards for your military family.
The Navy Federal Credit Union® cashRewards Credit Card is ZDNet's top pick for its ease and convenience. It's a versatile card for when you want cash back on your everyday spending. You get up to 1.75% cash back on all of your purchases without any rewards limit. Your points never expire as long as your account remains open. Rewards are immediately available, so there is no pesky waiting period before you can finally redeem your rewards.
Even better, there are no annual, foreign transaction, cash advance, or balance transfer fees. This is a card typically available to those with average to excellent credit. The starting APR is a bit higher than some of the other Navy Federal credit cards, but if you are looking for cash back on your regular expenditures, this card could be a perfect fit for you.
The Navy Federal Credit Union® Go Rewards Credit Card is an excellent pick when you live a busy life on the go and regularly dine out. You get three times the points at restaurants and two times the points on gas. All other purchases earn one time the points. There is a lower starting APR than some of Navy Federal's other credit cards, but you save money from the absence of fees, like no annual or foreign transaction fees. There also are no fees for cash advances or balance transfers. Average to excellent credit is accepted for this card.
The Navy Federal Credit Union® More Rewards American Express Credit Card works for a variety of needs and is a card Navy Federal recommends for your everyday spending. You can get three times the points on gas and transit, as well as three times the points on groceries, dine-in restaurants, and food delivery. All other purchases earn one time the points. The APR falls along the middle range for Navy Federal Credit Union® credit cards, and average to excellent credit is recommended. Like many of Navy Federal's credit cards, there are no annual or foreign transaction fees, nor any fees for balance transfers or cash advances.
The Navy Federal Credit Union® nRewards® Secured Credit Card is generous with its credit requirements, so it is a great credit card for those with bad credit. As a secured card, it does require a deposit of at least $200 to open an account. You get to earn rewards on your purchases, with one time the points for every dollar you spend. The purchase and balance transfer APR is the highest you will face of the best Navy Federal credit cards, but it offers an invaluable opportunity for you to grow your credit and slowly increase your score when you make responsible, timely payments. That makes it also a great choice for new cardholders who do not yet have credit established.
The Navy Federal Credit Union® Platinum Credit Card offers Navy Federal's lowest starting APR at just 6.74% on both purchases and balance transfers for qualified cardholders. This lower rate can save you a ton of money when paying off larger purchases or even when you use your card frequently. You also save money because there are no annual or foreign transaction fees. There also aren't any balance transfer or cash advance fees. Average credit is recommended for approval.
The Navy Federal Credit Union® Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card gives you the opportunity to maximize your points on travel. It is a great fit for the regular globetrotter, as you receive three times the points on your travel purchases. You also receive two times the points on all other purchases. Statement credits up to $100 are available for your Global Entry or TSA Pre✓ expenses. The starting APR is about average for Navy Federal, but you get to skip the fees for your foreign transactions. However, unlike many Navy Federal credit cards, the Signature Flagship Rewards Credit Card has an annual fee of $49 per year. Very good to excellent credit is recommended.
To determine the best Navy Federal Credit Union credit cards, we compared each card based on a series of factors, like annual percentage rates (APRs), fees, support, and the credit score required to obtain the card. We weighed all of these factors while accounting for customer experience and reviews to assess the best Navy Federal Credit Union credit cards for your family.
To help you determine the best Navy Federal credit card for you, we offer these expert considerations.
Choose this Navy Federal Credit Union credit card...
If you...
Navy Federal Credit Union® cashRewards Credit Card
Want cash back rewards on your purchases
Navy Federal Credit Union® Go Rewards® Credit Card
When you want a credit card that rewards you back
Navy Federal Credit Union® More Rewards American Express® Credit Card
Want rewards on everyday spending
Navy Federal Credit Union® nRewards® Secured Credit Card
Want a card for poor credit
Navy Federal Credit Union® Platinum Credit Card
Do not want to waste all your money on interest
Navy Federal Credit Union® Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card
Want dining and travel rewards
The Navy Federal Credit Union® cashRewards Credit Card gets our top pick thanks to its generous rewards program and zero fees. It's ideal for everyday spending. In addition to getting up to 1.75% cash back on all of your purchases (without any rewards limit), your points never expire as long as your account remains open. What's more, rewards are immediately available.
But Navy Federal offers six different credit cards that all suit different needs. For example, while the cashRewards Credit Card focuses on cash back rewards, the Platinum card focuses on saving you interest. It all depends on what you are seeking in a credit card and which Navy Federal Credit Union® credit card answers that need.
Navy Federal Credit Union credit card
APR
Recommended credit
Navy Federal Credit Union® cashRewards Credit Card
10.40% - 18.00%
Fair, Good, Excellent
Navy Federal Credit Union® Go Rewards® Credit Card
9.74% - 18.00%
Fair, Good, Excellent
Navy Federal Credit Union® More Rewards American Express® Credit Card
10.40% - 18.00%
Good, Excellent
Navy Federal Credit Union® nRewards® Secured Credit Card
18.00%
Poor, Fair
Navy Federal Credit Union® Platinum Credit Card
6.74% - 18.00%
Good, Excellent
Navy Federal Credit Union® Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card
10.74% - 18.00%
Good, Excellent
Navy Federal Credit Union offers generous benefits with its credit cards:
It offers a host of benefits that accompany already impressive credit cards.
You can prequalify on the website or call customer support to find out if you are eligible for a Navy Federal Credit Union credit card.
Navy Federal offers a limited amount of credit cards, so you may need to look elsewhere if there is not a credit card that meets your exact needs.
Check out some of the best USAA credit cards, as well as the best credit union credit cards, to see which one works best for you!