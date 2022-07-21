/>
The 6 best Navy Federal Credit Union credit cards: Sail ahead with the best

Navy Federal Credit Union® cashRewards Credit Card earns ZDNet's top spot among Nave Federal credit cards for the cash back you receive on everyday spending, immediate rewards, and zero fees all around. The other Navy Federal Credit Union credit cards on our list all offer not only attractive APRs but also feature special rewards and benefits that can save you and your family money.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Marc Wojno
Established in 1933, Navy Federal Credit Union® is a financial institution that has long serviced the military community. From its Vienna, Virginia headquarters, it services 11.7 million members and supports nearly 350 branches located across the world. Navy Federal Credit Union is a company whose products are available to active military, veterans, and their families. 

With a generous suite of financial products, it offers some of the best credit cards on the market with a competitive APR and excellent rewards. If you are looking for a new credit card, these are the best Navy Federal Credit Union credit cards for your military family.

Navy Federal Credit Union® cashRewards Credit Card

Best Navy Federal Credit Union credit card overall
Card Highlights
Intro BonusOpen a cashRewards card and earn $200 bonus cash back when you spend $2,000 within 90 days of account opening.
APR10.40% - 18.00% (Variable)
Recommended CreditFair
Reward Rates N/A
Annual FeeNone
Intro Purchase APRN/A

The Navy Federal Credit Union® cashRewards Credit Card is ZDNet's top pick for its ease and convenience. It's a versatile card for when you want cash back on your everyday spending. You get up to 1.75% cash back on all of your purchases without any rewards limit. Your points never expire as long as your account remains open. Rewards are immediately available, so there is no pesky waiting period before you can finally redeem your rewards. 

Even better, there are no annual, foreign transaction, cash advance, or balance transfer fees. This is a card typically available to those with average to excellent credit. The starting APR is a bit higher than some of the other Navy Federal credit cards, but if you are looking for cash back on your regular expenditures, this card could be a perfect fit for you. 

Pros

Cons

  • Unlimited rewards
  • Welcome bonus
  • No annual or foreign transaction fees
  • No bonus categories
  • No intro APR
View now

Navy Federal Credit Union® Go Rewards® Credit Card

BestNavy Federal Credit Union credit card for rewards
Card Highlights
Intro BonusN/A
APR9.74% - 18.00% variable
Recommended CreditGood
Reward Rates N/A
Annual FeeNone
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details

The Navy Federal Credit Union® Go Rewards Credit Card is an excellent pick when you live a busy life on the go and regularly dine out. You get three times the points at restaurants and two times the points on gas. All other purchases earn one time the points. There is a lower starting APR than some of Navy Federal's other credit cards, but you save money from the absence of fees, like no annual or foreign transaction fees. There also are no fees for cash advances or balance transfers. Average to excellent credit is accepted for this card.

Pros

Cons

  • Low starting APR
  • Bonus categories
  • Intro offer
  • No intro APR
  • Not best for at-home cooks
View now

Navy Federal Credit Union® More Rewards American Express® Credit Card

Best Navy Federal Credit Union credit card for everyday purchases
Card Highlights
Intro BonusN/A
APR10.40% - 18.00% (Variable)
Recommended CreditExcellent Credit
Reward Rates N/A
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details

The Navy Federal Credit Union® More Rewards American Express Credit Card works for a variety of needs and is a card Navy Federal recommends for your everyday spending. You can get three times the points on gas and transit, as well as three times the points on groceries, dine-in restaurants, and food delivery. All other purchases earn one time the points. The APR falls along the middle range for Navy Federal Credit Union® credit cards, and average to excellent credit is recommended. Like many of Navy Federal's credit cards, there are no annual or foreign transaction fees, nor any fees for balance transfers or cash advances.

Pros

Cons

  • Bonus rewards on everyday purchases
  • None of the typical fees
  • Low starting APR
  • No intro APR
  • Minimums apply for redemption
View now

Navy Federal Credit Union® nRewards® Secured Credit Card

Best secured Navy Federal Credit Union credit card
Card Highlights
Intro BonusN/A
APR18.00% (Variable)
Recommended CreditPoor Credit
Reward Rates
  • 1X point per dollar spent
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The Navy Federal Credit Union® nRewards® Secured Credit Card is generous with its credit requirements, so it is a great credit card for those with bad credit. As a secured card, it does require a deposit of at least $200 to open an account. You get to earn rewards on your purchases, with one time the points for every dollar you spend. The purchase and balance transfer APR is the highest you will face of the best Navy Federal credit cards, but it offers an invaluable opportunity for you to grow your credit and slowly increase your score when you make responsible, timely payments. That makes it also a great choice for new cardholders who do not yet have credit established.  

Pros

Cons

  • Extra rewards
  • Easy to redeem points
  • Could transition to an unsecured card with timely payments
  • Deposit required
  • High APR
View now

Navy Federal Credit Union® Platinum Credit Card

Best Navy Federal Credit Union credit card for low interest
Card Highlights
Intro BonusN/A
APR6.74% - 18.00% Variable
Recommended CreditN/A
Reward Rates N/A
Annual FeeNone
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details

The Navy Federal Credit Union® Platinum Credit Card offers Navy Federal's lowest starting APR at just 6.74% on both purchases and balance transfers for qualified cardholders. This lower rate can save you a ton of money when paying off larger purchases or even when you use your card frequently. You also save money because there are no annual or foreign transaction fees. There also aren't any balance transfer or cash advance fees. Average credit is recommended for approval. 

Pros

Cons

  • Very low starting APR
  • Recommended for balance transfers
  • Excellent for large purchases
  • No cash back
  • No bonus points
View now

Navy Federal Credit Union® Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card

Best for travel
Card Highlights
Intro BonusGet our Flagship credit card and earn 40,000 bonus points (a $400 value) when you spend $3,000 within 90 days of opening an account.
APR10.74% - 18.00% (Variable)
Recommended CreditExcellent
Reward Rates
  • 3X points on travel
  • 2X points on everything else
Annual Fee$49 Annual Fee
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The Navy Federal Credit Union® Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card gives you the opportunity to maximize your points on travel. It is a great fit for the regular globetrotter, as you receive three times the points on your travel purchases. You also receive two times the points on all other purchases. Statement credits up to $100 are available for your Global Entry or TSA Pre✓ expenses. The starting APR is about average for Navy Federal, but you get to skip the fees for your foreign transactions. However, unlike many Navy Federal credit cards, the Signature Flagship Rewards Credit Card has an annual fee of $49 per year. Very good to excellent credit is recommended. 

Pros

Cons

  • Intro offer
  • Excellent rewards
  • Flexible redemption options
  • Annual fee applies
  • Travel limits
View now

How did we choose these cards?

To determine the best Navy Federal Credit Union credit cards, we compared each card based on a series of factors, like annual percentage rates (APRs), fees, support, and the credit score required to obtain the card. We weighed all of these factors while accounting for customer experience and reviews to assess the best Navy Federal Credit Union credit cards for your family.  

Which is the right Navy Federal Credit Union® credit card for you?

To help you determine the best Navy Federal credit card for you, we offer these expert considerations.

Choose this Navy Federal Credit Union credit card...

If you...

Navy Federal Credit Union® cashRewards Credit Card

Want cash back rewards on your purchases

Navy Federal Credit Union® Go Rewards® Credit Card

When you want a credit card that rewards you back

Navy Federal Credit Union® More Rewards American Express® Credit Card

Want rewards on everyday spending 

Navy Federal Credit Union® nRewards® Secured Credit Card

Want a card for poor credit

Navy Federal Credit Union® Platinum Credit Card

Do not want to waste all your money on interest

Navy Federal Credit Union® Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card

Want dining and travel rewards 

What is the best Navy Federal Credit Union® credit card?

The Navy Federal Credit Union® cashRewards Credit Card gets our top pick thanks to its generous rewards program and zero fees. It's ideal for everyday spending. In addition to getting up to 1.75% cash back on all of your purchases (without any rewards limit), your points never expire as long as your account remains open. What's more, rewards are immediately available.

But Navy Federal offers six different credit cards that all suit different needs. For example, while the cashRewards Credit Card focuses on cash back rewards, the Platinum card focuses on saving you interest. It all depends on what you are seeking in a credit card and which Navy Federal Credit Union® credit card answers that need.  

Navy Federal Credit Union credit card

APR

Recommended credit

Navy Federal Credit Union® cashRewards Credit Card

10.40% - 18.00%

Fair, Good, Excellent

Navy Federal Credit Union® Go Rewards® Credit Card

9.74% - 18.00%

Fair, Good, Excellent

Navy Federal Credit Union® More Rewards American Express® Credit Card

10.40% - 18.00%

Good, Excellent

Navy Federal Credit Union® nRewards® Secured Credit Card

18.00%

Poor, Fair

Navy Federal Credit Union® Platinum Credit Card

6.74% - 18.00%

Good, Excellent

Navy Federal Credit Union® Visa Signature® Flagship Rewards Credit Card

10.74% - 18.00%

Good, Excellent

What benefits do you get with a Navy Federal Credit Union credit card?

Navy Federal Credit Union offers generous benefits with its credit cards:

  • No foreign transaction fees
  • No balance transfer fees
  • 24/7 support from U.S.-based  customer service representatives
  • Zero Liability for fraudulent, unauthorized transactions, including notifications
  • Option to freeze and unfreeze card
  • Credit score access

It offers a host of benefits that accompany already impressive credit cards.

How do I get a Navy Federal credit card?

You can prequalify on the website or call customer support to find out if you are eligible for a Navy Federal Credit Union credit card.

Are there alternative cards worth considering?

Navy Federal offers a limited amount of credit cards, so you may need to look elsewhere if there is not a credit card that meets your exact needs.

Check out some of the best USAA credit cards, as well as the best credit union credit cards, to see which one works best for you!  

