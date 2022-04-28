With Obi-Wan and Moon Knight on Disney+, the Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon and the latest season of Barry coming to HBO Max, and the new season of Stranger Things headed to Netflix, it might feel like your bank account is hemorrhaging cash just to keep up with your favorite content.

Luckily, there are a number of credit cards on the market today that can help staunch the cash flow by offering rewards for all of your streaming services. One subscription on its own might not seem like much, but if you have Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, it can add up. So why not earn a little back for binge-watching your favorite shows?

The Blue Cash Preferred from American Express Best credit card for streaming services overall See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. APR14.24%-24.24% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%)

6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more

3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations

1% Cash Back on other purchases Annual Fee$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95. Intro Purchase APR0% on purchases for 12 months Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee N/A Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars. Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%)

6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions

3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more

3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations

1% Cash Back on other purchases The Blue Cash Preferred from American Express has one of, if not the, highest rewards rate for streaming services. For a $95 annual fee (waived for the first year), cardholders can earn 6% cashback for eligible US streaming services. While the annual fee might seem intimidating, the card's high cashback rate effectively pays for itself. Spend as little as $1,600 on groceries alone in a year to get $96 back, covering the fee without even taking the other bonus categories into account. Pros: Strong rewards

Good benefits

Intro 0% APR offer

Annual fee is waived for the first year Cons: $6,000 spending cap for US supermarket rewards

$95 annual fee Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

The Amazon Prime Visa Signature Card Best for Amazon shoppers Card Highlights Intro Bonus Up to a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval APR14.24% to 22.24% Variable Recommended Credit N/A Reward Rates 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with eligible Prime membership*

2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores*

1% back on all other purchases* Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Balance Transfer APR14.24% to 22.24% Variable Late Payment Fee Up to $39 Foreign Transaction Fees None Rewards & Redemption Details 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with eligible Prime membership*

2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores*

1% back on all other purchases* If Amazon Prime Video is your go-to streaming service, this card will give you 5% cashback for the subscription, and for all of your Amazon and Whole Foods purchases. It also comes with an excellent selection of Visa Signature benefits to protect your purchases and yourself while traveling. In addition to having the largest selection of online goods to choose from, Amazon offers Prime Video members an impressive collection of streaming content. If you already have an Amazon Prime membership ($139 per year) and no rewards card, there really isn't any reason to not get the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. For non-Prime members, there's the Amazon Visa Signature Card. It earns 3% cashback instead of 5% but doesn't require cardholders to be Prime members. Pros: Strong rewards

Visa Signature benefits

$100 Amazon gift card upon approval

Metal card Cons: Amazon Prime membership required

5% cashback rewards for Prime Video streaming only

Also: Best streaming devices: Your top media player options

The U.S. Bank Cash+ Visa Signature Card Best for flexible rewards Card Highlights Intro Bonus New! $200 bonus after spending $1,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening. APR14.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Credit Reward Rates 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in eligible net purchases each quarter on the combined two categories you choose.

2% cash back on your choice on one everyday category, like Gas Stations, Grocery Stores or Restaurants

1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases. Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR 0% Intro APR on purchases for the first 15 billing cycles. Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for the first 15 billing cycles. Balance Transfer Fee Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $5 minimum, whichever is greater. Balance Transfer APR14.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Foreign Transaction Fees 2% of each foreign purchase transaction or foreign ATM advance transaction in U.S. Dollars 3% of each foreign purchase transaction or foreign ATM advance transaction in a Foreign Currency Rewards & Redemption Details 5% cash back on your first $2,000 in eligible net purchases each quarter on the combined two categories you choose.

2% cash back on your choice on one everyday category, like Gas Stations, Grocery Stores or Restaurants

1% cash back on all other eligible net purchases. With the US Bank Cash+, cardholders get their choice of two 5% cashback categories (on the first $2,000 spent in combined eligible purchases each quarter) to earn in. As you might have guessed, one of the options available is TV, internet, and streaming services. Unfortunately, Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max are ineligible to earn rewards for. The other choices for bonus categories include home utilities, fast food, department stores, electronic stores, cell phone providers, and movie theaters, among others. So it offers cardholders an impressive degree of flexibility without asking for an annual fee. It even features an easy-to-reach welcome bonus. Pros: No annual fee

Flexible rewards program

Visa Signature benefits

0% intro APR offer Cons: $2,000 combined purchases spending cap for 5% cashback categories

Can only redeem cashback in $25 increments

Amazon Prime Video and HBO Max are excluded

The Capital One SavorOne Rewards Card Best for no annual fee Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn a one-time $200 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening APR15.24% - 25.24% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases and tickets at Vivid Seats

Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)

Earn 1% on all other purchases Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% intro on purchases for 15 months Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro on balance transfers for 15 months Balance Transfer Fee 3% Balance Transfer APR15.24% - 25.24% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR None Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases and tickets at Vivid Seats

Earn unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®)

Earn 1% on all other purchases If you're looking for an inexpensive way to earn some cashback for your streaming needs, look no further than the SavorOne. The 3% cashback it offers for streaming is one of the best rates available for a no annual fee card. However, Prime Video, audiobook services, and fitness programing subscriptions aren't eligible to earn rewards for. It also features an intro 0% APR for purchases for 15 months (then 15.24%, 21.24% or 25.24%, based on your creditworthiness). So if you have any purchases planned, like a vacation or new appliance, you can charge it to the card and pay it down while the balance accrues no interest. Pros: No annual fee

3% cashback for streaming

Intro 0% APR offer

Simple to use Cons: Prime Video, audiobook, and fitness programing subscriptions are excluded

The Wells Fargo Active Cash Visa Signature Card Best for the general spender Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months APR15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Balance Transfer Fee up to 5%; min: $5 Balance Transfer APR15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR Foreign Transaction Fees 3% Penalty APR None Rewards & Redemption Details Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases Unlike the other cards on this list, the Active Cash doesn't have a streaming services category. However, it earns 2% cashback for every purchase, making it a viable option for binge-watchers. It doesn't have an annual fee and comes with Visa Signature benefits. Use it for gas, groceries, and streaming services to earn rewards for purchases you're already making. Or, combine it with a card that earns more for those purchases (like the Blue Cash Preferred). Use the other card where it would earn more and the Active Cash for everything else. Pros: 2% cashback for every purchase

No annual fee

Intro 0% APR offer

Visa Signature benefits Cons: Foreign transaction fee

Also: Best video streaming service

What is the best credit card to use for streaming services? The Blue Cash Preferred is our top choice The Blue Cash Preferred is going to be your best bet. Not only does it offer the highest rate for streaming services and US supermarkets, but it also provides good rewards for gas and transit.



It does carry an annual fee, but the card is so rewarding consumers will likely hardly notice. By spending as little as $1,600 on groceries per year, cardholders will get back $96 which is enough to cover the fee. The average person likely spends much more than that on groceries annually, and if you take into consideration the card's other bonus categories, cardholders can expect to earn an even higher return on their spending.

How did we choose these credit cards for streaming services? We looked at several factors when choosing which cards to include among the best choices for streaming services. We considered rewards rate, spending limits, annual fees, spending categories, eligible subscriptions, intro APR offers, available benefits and more. From the myriad of cards available today, the ones represented above are among the most rewarding options for streaming services. In addition, they can be used for purchases other than streaming too, providing consumers with a good opportunity to earn a nice return on their spending.

Are all streaming services eligible to earn rewards? No. Certain cards, like the US Bank Cash+ Visa Signature and the Capital One SavorOne, have some limitations. The US Bank card doesn't offer rewards for Amazon Prime Video or HBO Max. The SavorOne card doesn't offer rewards for Prime Video, audiobook, and fitness programing subscriptions. The other cards on the list, however, cover all of the major services and a few lesser-known ones. These include Hulu, Disney+, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock, Pandora, Spotify, and Apple Music, among others.

Should you get a credit card just to earn streaming rewards? No. Streaming spending likely only makes up a small portion of your monthly expenditures. Therefore, consumers should consider all facets of a credit card before choosing. The cards above are the best for earning streaming rewards, but they are also great for a variety of other reasons too: The Blue Cash Preferred offers such a high rewards rate for groceries and gas that it pretty much pays for itself. It also earns on transit and has an intro 0% purchase APR to help consumers avoid interest charges.

offers such a high rewards rate for groceries and gas that it pretty much pays for itself. It also earns on transit and has an intro 0% purchase APR to help consumers avoid interest charges. The Amazon Prime Visa Signature offers consumers useful shopping protections and good rewards for Amazon purchases.

offers consumers useful shopping protections and good rewards for Amazon purchases. The US Bank Cash+ offers cardholders an inexpensive way to control what purchases they'd like to earn the most rewards for with no annual fee, with an intro 0% APR offer.

offers cardholders an inexpensive way to control what purchases they'd like to earn the most rewards for with no annual fee, with an intro 0% APR offer. The SavorOne has an impressive rewards rate for a no annual fee card, is simple to use, and features a 0% intro APR for purchases and balance transfers.

has an impressive rewards rate for a no annual fee card, is simple to use, and features a 0% intro APR for purchases and balance transfers. The Active Cash card earns rewards for every purchase while providing strong Visa Signature benefits and an intro 0% APR for purchases and balance transfers.