Should you use Buy Now, Pay Later instead of a 0% APR credit card offer?

Over the past few years, BNPL has expanded considerably. Major brands, from retailers to credit card issuers, have been creating their own BNPL plans for consumers. But what contributed to the rapid growth, particularly among younger generations?

"A lot of these [BNPL] services are easily available when you do your online shopping, and younger consumers tend to do more of their shopping online," John Cabell, director of Banking and Payments Intelligence at J.D. Power, told ZDNet. "There's also a sense that younger consumers are typically more budget conscious and have more financial constraints. And so spreading out the payments and not paying interest seems like an attractive option."

BNPL offers a transparent way to finance a large purchase and is typically found online with popular sellers like Amazon and Apple. Consumers can choose the plan that suits their needs, and see it clearly laid out ahead of them. Transparency has been more important to consumers as the adoption of digital financing tools has increased.

"[Transparency] appeals more to a younger audience that honestly questions the status quo. 'Why should I do it this way?,'" Gaurav Sethi, head of Citizens Pay: Strategy, Product & Platform at Citizens Bank, told ZDNet.

"And some of it is because they've experienced firsthand -- or potentially second hand through their parents -- watching some sort of credit card debt spiraling out of control, but there are also some who just aren't eligible to get a card anymore, even if they wanted one, because of the tightening of credit. So between those, either, 'I don't want a credit card' or, 'I can't get a credit card, and by the way, I don't want to get into a debt spiral,' other loans are creating this sentiment toward an easier, more transparent and responsible way to purchase and pay for things," he said.

BNPL at checkout, especially if it comes with 0% interest, makes online shopping easier. There's nothing wrong with using one plan, but it could become problematic if a consumer starts to lean heavily on point-of-sale loans for all of their shopping. Losing track of when each payment is due could end up being detrimental to a consumer's financial health.

According to Sethi, the online shopping boom during the pandemic also accelerated BNPL growth, along with a lack of trust and transparency in the credit card industry, and the inaccessibility some consumers face when applying for credit products.

"There was already a moment [of consumers saying], 'How do I pay for the larger things in a more responsible way without getting more into debt?' and BNPL affords that because it is more transparent; there are less bells and whistles and gotchas, so you know exactly what you're paying," he said.

With large, popular brands entering the space, it's providing even more visibility to Buy Now, Pay Later, which in turn leads to more consumers taking advantage of it.

"Now what we're seeing is ambiguity in terms of optionality. Where, the [brands] that were sitting on the sideline watching, are looking at these trends both pre-pandemic and during the pandemic saying, 'Well, the growth rate in this space is tremendous,'" Sethi said. "It's easily outpacing credit card growth. Not that credit cards are going away, but [BNPL] will be a strong contender. And if you're not playing, then you're not looking to be well positioned for the future."