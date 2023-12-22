'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
7 tech gifts I'd buy myself for the holidays (if I didn't already own them!)
A question that I get asked a lot at this time of year is what are the tech gifts that I want under the tree for the holidays. Well, the truth is that my job means that I have pretty much everything that my heart desires, at least when it comes to tech.
Well, maybe everything except for a Boston Dynamics Spot, which I think would come in useful.
But what I can do is shortlist a handful of my favorite bits of tech of the year, stuff that will see a lot of use over the coming year.
This is a total beast of a charger!
This features six USB-C ports, supporting a total power output of 200 watts combined. With a single device connected to the first or second port, the unit can output a maximum of 140W, enough to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro at full speed.
Perfect for even the busiest -- or cluttered -- desktop! Laptops, smartphones, tablets, earbuds, and power banks, no job is too big or too small for this charger.
Read the review: This 200W charging beast can power six devices at once
Think all power banks are the same? Think again!
Rather than rely on traditional lithium batteries, the Baseus Adaman 140W power bank uses a high-density, carbon-silicon battery that has 12.8% higher energy density than lithium batteries, which means it can be smaller and lighter.
On top of that, these batteries have a life cycle of over 1,000 recharges, far more than the 500 or so you can expect from a lithium battery.
This power bank has three outputs, with one that has a maximum power output of 140W, and can recharge at an amazing 100W -- so fast that you see the digital display capacity meter go up by a percentage point every 10 seconds.
Read the review: This high-capacity 140W power bank is my go-to for work and travel
This comes with me in every car I drive, no matter whether it has built-in ports or not. The three USB ports -- two USB-C and one USB-A -- with one capable of outputting 100W, which is more than enough to keep my MacBook Pro topped up, is perfect for when I'm on the road.
It's a quality car charger that delivers on everything it promises, and does so in a safe and reliable way.
Possibly one of the best USB-C accessories that I've ever bought and used is a two-part magnetic breakaway USB-C connector. One part is the USB-C port that plugs into the device you want to protect -- be that a laptop, smartphone, charger, power bank, or any USB-C port you want to safeguard from damage -- and the other part goes on the end of the cable you're going to use.
A super-strong neodymium magnet keeps the two parts together when in use until there's a pull on the connector, and then the two parts come apart.
It's a simple yet brilliant idea!
Read the review: My favorite USB-C accessory of all time scored a magnetic upgrade
With a capacity of 256Wh, the RIVER 2 is small enough to be portable, but powerful enough to run a 100W load for close to 2.5 hours. The AC output can handle a sustained output of 300W (which would drain the RIVER 2 in under an hour) and surge loads up to 600W.
The combination of the comfortable handle and lightweight build means that I'm happy to carry -- either in my hands or loaded into a backpack -- for a few miles if I need power for drones or cameras on a shoot.
Also: The best portable power stations - including the EcoFlow River 2
For so long my nightstand has been a tabled mess of charging cables and charger, but no more!
This charging station charges my iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods from a single charger, and magnets keep everything securely held in place.
And for those muggy summer evenings -- that feels so far away now in the depth of winter -- there's a fan built into the MagSafe charger to keep the iPhone cool as it is being topped up.
Read the review: This 3-in-1 MagSafe dock will charge your Apple devices while keeping them cool
My complaints with using rechargeable electric screwdrivers for electronics are many -- they're big and bulky, have too much power, are awkward to use in confined spaces, and usually need some proprietary charger.
Not the case here!
This screwdriver is compact and lightweight, so I can use it in confined spaces. The torque (the power it outputs) is a reasonable 0.25-0.35Nm -- good enough to hold the fastener in place but not tight enough to break anything.
Oh, and it charges with USB-C, which for me is a must because I don't want yet another proprietary charger in my life.
Read the review: Here's why you should stop using cheap screwdrivers