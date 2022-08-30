The Anker 625 is the perfect solar panel for off-grid adventures

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
A few weeks ago I tested Anker's new 757 Powerhouse power station. Think of this like a giant power bank that can even output mains AC power.
Pretty cool.
Well, the Anker 625 solar panel is the perfect partner to the 757 Powerhouse.
There's a lot I like about the Anker 625 solar panel.
These are high-efficiency units and convert up to 23% of the sunlight hitting them into solar energy. I had no problem getting 90W plus out of this panel in the British summer. Even on an overcast day, I could get upwards of 50W out of the panels.
The 100W output makes it powerful enough to charge a power station, but small enough to be portable (if you want more power, the 757 Powerhouse will allow you to connect up to four 625 solar panels together).
The solar panel can output up to 12W over USB-A, 15W over USB-C, and up to 100W maximum over the XT60 connectors.
The two USB connectors mean that even without a power station I can use the panel to charge up two devices (like phones, tablets, or power banks).
Also: Using the wrong USB-C cable can damage your tech. Here's how to avoid that
The way it folds out is quick and easy, and the kickstands do a good job of keeping the panel up and pointed at the sun even when the wind picks up.
Speaking of pointing the solar panel to the sun, the 625 features a really handy "Smart Sunlight Alignment" tool, which takes all the guesswork and eyeballing out of pointing the panels at the sun.
Supplies are XT60-to-XT60 and XT60-to-DC barrel connector cables, for hooking the panel up to different devices.
The panel is both scratch and weather-resistant (but not waterproof) and seems to hold up well to the elements. The hook-and-loop material that holds the kickstands in place works well and doesn't seem to get choked up with detritus.
All-in-all, the Anker 625 is a quality solar panel and a perfect match for any of Anker's power stations. If you're relying on solar then the ability to use multiple panels with the Powerhouse 757 is a great feature, allowing you to recharge more quickly. It's not cheap, but sturdy, outdoorsy solar panels that are made so that the specs don't lie aren't going to be cheap.
You can buy cheaper, but there will be compromises in terms of performance, longevity, and robustness.