Let's be honest: over the past few years, it has been a nightmare for most of us to purchase a PlayStation 5.
After being announced in 2019, everyone expected the system to follow the typical release process of a new flagship Sony gaming console: a pre-order barrage, some shipping delays, and some empty shelves in late 2020.
However, we've had a pandemic, chip shortages, natural disasters, economic disruption, and more since then -- and so eager gamers have had to wait en masse.
It was two years ago when the first PlayStation 5 consoles were delivered that bemused -- or infuriated -- customers found their consoles replaced with cat food, rice, and other items by sticky-fingered delivery drivers and depot workers. Still, as I refused to pay the steep prices demanded by eBay users (or scalpers, let's be honest), it's taken me two years to buy one in the UK -- and I still checked my package immediately to make sure it wasn't a box of Whiskas.
As of December, Sony has sold around 30 million PS5s. During CES, SIE President Jim Ryan said, "everyone who wants a PS5 should have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally," and while it is still difficult, it is not impossible.
Not a moment too soon, if my battered, elderly 2013 PlayStation 4 with stuttering issues and a broken disc drive is anything to go by.
The Sony PlayStation 5 inherited the flagship crown from the PlayStation 4, and as power goes, this gaming console far outstrips its predecessor. There are two options at the moment: a PlayStation 5 with a disc drive, or the digital-only PS5 Digital Edition. Specifications include:
Sony lists the standard PS5 dimensions as approx. 390mm x 104mm x 260 mm, whereas the Digital Edition comes in at roughly 390mm x 92mm x 260 mm.
I'll warn you: it is an enormous and heavy piece of kit, with the PS5 coming in at 4.5kg and the Digital Edition slightly less at 3.9kg, neither of which includes the standing dock. You won't fit it easily under your streaming box or next to a TV on a cabinet. At the moment, mine is sitting on top of my media center, as it is far larger than my PS4 and retro consoles, such as my Nintendo 64.
However, there's no question that it is eye-catching, although, perhaps an eyesore to some. It reminds me more of gamer-focused tower PCs than the PS4 which is dull in comparison -- but I wish the side plates curved in as this would have improved the design and overall look.
The control pads have been upgraded, too. You are given one with the purchase of a PS5 although I would recommend purchasing a spare, so you can either play with friends or have one on charge via an included USB wire connection. After all, there's nothing worse than getting stuck into a gaming session and then having to wait for your controller to charge.
Sony's DualSense wireless controllers certainly suit the new look of the PlayStation and are far more comfortable in hand. Sony has included a built-in microphone -- although, I still prefer my headset -- and haptic feedback, which induces vibrations depending on environmental factors included in your game.
Another upgrade of note is what the tech giant calls "Adaptive triggers," described as "dynamic resistance which mimics the tension of interactions with in‑game gear and objects in select PS5 games." However, I'm not a fan. When you're trying to pull off fast combinations, I personally found that the resistance could cause my fingers to tire.
Despite a few reservations concerning the controller, the same cannot be said for the graphics. Simply put, they are stunning at 60fps. Some PS5 games support 120fps. Not every game is in this specialist library, although the list is growing and currently includes titles such as Borderlands 3 and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.
Keep in mind though, even if you have the console and a 120fps game, you will need to have a monitor or TV able to support this level of frames per second.
In January, rumors began to surface that using the PS5 stand to keep your gaming console vertical could cause damage due to a "design flaw" in the gaming console. The rumors quickly gained traction on Twitter and TikTok, with the idea spreading that even unboxed PS5s could be damaged. However, a misquote appears to be the core problem.
While it appears that liquid metal may be causing rare incidents of internal damage, there's no evidence to say whether choosing a vertical or horizontal position is better or worse. I personally keep mine vertical and so far, so good.
As we have said above, it still can be difficult to snap up a PlayStation 5 -- especially if you want the version with a disc drive -- but it is no longer close to impossible. There are a number of retailers you can try, including Sony directly, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart, although prices vary, and you're more likely to have to opt for a more expensive bundle rather than the console alone. You can check the stock of US retailers below.
At the time of writing, the U.S. retailers below have PlayStation 5 consoles restocked. However, this may change at any time.
