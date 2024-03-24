'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Get a MacBook Air M1 for just $649 right now, an all-time low price
For the first time ever, Walmart is selling Apple laptops directly, and to mark the occasion, offering an incredible sale on the new-in-box M1 MacBook Air for just $699 starting today. Best Buy quickly countered the new price with an even better purchase cost of $649 for an open-box condition MacBook M1.
This is the 2020 version of Apple's hugely popular lighter-than-air laptop series that still packs a punch today with great battery life, bright display, and 8GB of memory all in the ultra-portable and lightweight design that the series is known for.
We reviewed the M1 MacBook Air back in 2020, and then again in 2022, and concluded that the fan-favorite laptop still holds up as a solid mobile workstation with a host of useful features.
Equipped with Thunderbolt 3 and USB 4, the laptop features a large trackpad, 13.3-inch Retina display and 8-core CPU that's compatible with a suite of commonly used workplace apps, including Adobe Creative Cloud, Google Drive, and Microsoft Office.
At $699, this is the lowest price for the M1 version of the MacBook Air that we've seen. So, now's your chance to spring on these savings if you've had your eye on a MacBook Air, or want to pick up a second, ultra-portable laptop to supplement a desktop or less-portable machine.
The M1 MacBook Air first retailed for $999 when it was released, but Apple sells refurbished versions for $799, making these deals even better than anything Apple is offering.
The M1 MacBook Air is available in three different colors: gold, space gray, and silver. Snag these savings while you can.
When will this deal expire?
Walmart's new partnership with Apple allows them to sell computers and laptops directly to customers, a first for the retailer. As such, there's no expiration date for the M1 MacBook Air for $699, but they almost certainly won't stay in stock long at this price. Similarly, Best Buy's $649 price has potential to sell out quick, too.
However, deals are subject to sell-out or expire at any time, though ZDNET remains committed to finding, sharing, and updating the best product deals for you to score the best savings. Our team of experts regularly checks in on the deals we share to ensure they are still live and obtainable. We're sorry if you've missed out on this deal, but don't fret -- we're constantly finding new chances to save and sharing them with you at ZDNET.com.