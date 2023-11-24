'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
This $480 Dyson Airwrap is a rare Black Friday deal you shouldn't miss
If you're chronically online or know anyone hair-obsessed, you already know that the Dyson Airwrap is the styling tool to beat, and it has been for a while. The Airwrap uses air and Dyson's top-of-the line technology to style your hair flawlessly and with ease (you know, if you're a twenty-something with a vendetta against heat tools, like me).
Despite its popularity, the Airwrap is still an expensive buy at $600 full-price, but right now -- for Black Friday -- you can save $120 on Amazon on the Blue Blush Holiday Gift Set or other colors and sets -- a deal we rarely see available. The bundle includes 7 accessories, and three heat settings and a cold shot option equips the main body.
The Airwrap is designed for multiple hair types, lengths, and styles. The Airflow temperature is measured over 40 times a second to prevent extreme heat damage and breakage as you dry and you can easily curl, shape, smooth, and hide flyaways with no extreme heat during styling. Specially engineered attachments -- including barrels, brushes, and the Coanda smoothing dryer -- harness enhanced Coanda airflow for supreme styling.
This is a great gift for any hair styling-obsessed family member or friend who doesn't already have one, and ZDNET Editor Sabrina Ortiz is living proof: "I was gifted the Dyson Airwrap two Christmases ago since I was influenced into making it the first thing on my Christmas wishlist. I can totally say it's worth the hype. With one tool you can straighten, curl, and blow dry your hair. Do I need to say more?"
And the Airwrap isn't the only styling product from the brand seeing a price cut, either. If you're looking to upgrade to a Dyson blowdryer, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is on sale for $344, a savings of $85 ahead of Black Friday.
Snag this hair-tastic Dyson Airwrap deal while it's still available, (trust me, it doesn't happen often) and cross off an item on your holiday shopping list now.