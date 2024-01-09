Keep your lights on for a whole month with this new EcoFlow portable power station

The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra can power your home appliances for up to a month. EcoFlow

Forget power banks or small power stations: Today at CES 2024, EcoFlow, one of the leaders in portable power and eco-friendly energy solutions, unveiled not just a power station, but a residential power backup system designed for long power outages and daily use -- the EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra.

The Delta Pro Ultra been recognized as a 2024 CES Innovation Awards Honoree for its exceptional design and groundbreaking technology, the company said. A single EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra unit has a power capacity of 6kWh, and capable of 7200W output and 5.6kW of solar input -- enough power to run an entire home.

Using separate stackable units allows for rapid expansion of storage and output. And to make sure that you don't run out of power, the system is compatible with a variety of energy sources, including solar and gas.

That not enough power?

The Delta Pro Ultra can be tied into your existing solar panel setup, and allows power inputs up to 16.8kW. With the addition of expansion packs, the power capacity can be expanded to a whopping 90kWh, which is enough to power essential appliances in a home for up to a month.

The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra can even charge your EV. EcoFlow/ZDNET

"In the face of increasing energy insecurity due to grid failures and extreme weather, we have developed Delta Pro Ultra along with Smart Home Panel 2 to address these challenges," Brian Essenmacher, EcoFlow's head of North American business development, said in a press release. "We aim to empower individuals with the freedom to choose the best power solutions in daily use for their households and give them peace of mind during power outages."

One of the concerns that consumers have with such systems is longevity, especially given the price (we'll come to that in a moment), and to counter this EcoFlow has used EV-grade lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries that are designed to offer over 10 years of daily use, spanning some 3,500 discharge cycles before reaching 80% of original capacity.

The EcoFlow Delta Pro Ultra inverter and battery kit will be available for for $4,999, and the Smart Home Panel 2 (which integrates the Delta Pro Ultra with your home) available for purchase at $1,599, or as a bundled package with Delta Pro Ultra for $6,399 until Feb. 9. After that, the prices will rise to $5,799 for Delta Pro Ultra, $1,899 for Smart Home Panel 2 and $7,499 for the Delta Pro Ultra bundle.