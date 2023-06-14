Anker expands into home energy solutions with new Solix brand

Anker unveiled its new brand, Anker Solix, at a NYC RE Charge event. Christina Darby/ZDNET

Anker has long had energy solutions in their line of products such as their portable power stations. The tech company is now plunging into the home energy market with its new brand, Anker Solis.

On Tuesday at Anker's NYC RE charge event, Anker unveiled its new brand that will add portable and permanent power solutions to power their customers' homes, apartments, cars, RVs, and more.

"With Anker Solix, we will leverage our deep expertise in battery storage and power delivery, allowing everyone from homeowners to apartment residents and even campers to store and manage all their energy needs more effectively," said Steven Yang, CEO, Anker.

Anker Solix includes a line of solar balcony solutions that can help consumers harness solar energy to power their apartments. These DIY balcony solutions can be installed and plugged in by the consumer, Anker said.

Anker introduced the Anker Solix Balcony Solution earlier this year to the European market and unveiled two new balcony power solutions at the event.

The products include the Anker Solix Solarbank E1600, which Anker claims will be the world's longest-lasting solar balcony power storage system, and the Anker Solix F1200 Portable Power Station Bundle with RS40/RS40P, which combines the Solix Balcony Solution with a portable power station. Both of these products will be available in Europe.

Anker also unveiled its All-in-One Energy Storage Solution. The solar battery system is similar to Tesla's Powerwall, but it is modular and can be scaled from 5 kWh to 180 kWh.

This energy storage system can be used to power everything in your home, even when off the grid. It will be made available globally in 2024.

Lastly, the Solix brand will include the portable power stations that Anker previously had with line expansions for more use cases.

These solutions will be divided into two series: Flex, meant to provide power at home and on the road, and Camping, meant to keep essentials powered anywhere.