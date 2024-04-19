I found the Goldilocks of portable power stations, and I take it on all my adventures

EcoFlow River 2 Max. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

I love power stations. They're the off-grid adventurer's answer to the power bank. They're a huge box of batteries that can be used to charge USB devices and run gadgets that need AC power.

But power stations can be big, weighty things. That's fine if you have a vehicle to haul your gear to your destination, but if you're going on foot, most power stations are just too heavy to lug about.

And most of those that are small enough to carry are too small to be useful.

The EcoFlow River 2 Max sits in the middle -- compact enough to be portable, big enough to be practical.

EcoFlow River 2 Max tech specs

Capacity : 512Wh

: 512Wh Net Weight : 13.4lbs

: 13.4lbs Dimensions : 10.6 x 10.2 x 7.7 inches

: 10.6 x 10.2 x 7.7 inches Cell Chemistry : LFP (lithium iron phosphate)

: LFP (lithium iron phosphate) Cycle Life : 80%+ capacity after 3,000 cycles

: 80%+ capacity after 3,000 cycles AC Input : 100-120V, 50Hz/60Hz, 660W Max

: 100-120V, 50Hz/60Hz, 660W Max Solar Input : 11-50V, 13A, 220W Max

: 11-50V, 13A, 220W Max Car Input : 12V/24V, 8A, 100W Max

: 12V/24V, 8A, 100W Max USB-C Input/Output : 5/9/12/15/20V, 5A, 100W Max

: 5/9/12/15/20V, 5A, 100W Max AC Output : 120V, 50Hz/60Hz, 500W (Surge 1000W)

: 120V, 50Hz/60Hz, 500W (Surge 1000W) DC Output : 12.6V, 10A/3A/3A, 126W Max

: 12.6V, 10A/3A/3A, 126W Max USB-A Output : 5V, 2.4A, 12W Max

: 5V, 2.4A, 12W Max DC5521 Output : 12.6V, 3A, 36W Max

: 12.6V, 3A, 36W Max App Control : Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Discharge Temperature : 14°F to 113°F/-10°C to 45°C

: 14°F to 113°F/-10°C to 45°C Charge Temperature : 32°F to 113°F/0°C to 45°C

: 32°F to 113°F/0°C to 45°C Optimal Operating Temperature : 68°F to 86°F/20°C to 30°C

: 68°F to 86°F/20°C to 30°C Storage Temperature: 14°F to 113°F (68°F to 86°F is best)/-10°C to 45°C (20°C to 30°C is best)

Note that the version I'm testing is the variant aimed at the UK market, so it has different AC outlets and power inputs/outputs, but beyond that the unit is the same as the US variant.

I've previously tested the River 2 Max's smaller sibling, the River 2, which weighs in at 7.7 pounds, has a power capacity of 256Wh, and capable of a sustained AC output of 300W (600W max). That smaller power station is perfect for times when you want to take power outdoors, but you don't need too much of it.

The handle is comfortable, even for extended periods of carrying the power station. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The River 2 Max takes things to the next level. The capacity is doubled to 512Wh, the weight bumped up to 13.4 pounds, and it is capable of a sustained AC output of 500W (1,000W max). While 13.4 pounds is hefty, it's some 22% lighter than the previous generation EcoFlow units of comparable specs.

All the ports you need -- USB-A and USB-C, AC, and DC. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

You can recharge the River 2 Max using one of four methods -- AC, solar, 12V in-car, and USB-C. If you choose AC, the unit can go from zero to 100% in an hour, which means you can leave charging to the last minute.

If you want to go totally off-grid, EcoFlow offers a 160W solar panel that can recharge the River 2 Max in about four hours. The panel is durable and waterproof to IP68, so it's the perfect adventure companion for the River 2 Max.

EcoFlow River 2 Max with 160W solar panel. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The solar panel adds weight and bulk, but it transforms the River 2 Max into a totally off-grid solution.

And it works really well. I've tested this in the UK in May and could get 125W out of the panel with it placed flat on a roof and a hazy sun, which is excellent performance.

Getting 124W of free electricity from that solar panel. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

You might be worried that all the charging and discharging is going to wear out the River 2 Max, but you shouldn't be.

If you were to completely charge and discharge the River 2 Max six times a week, EcoFlow claims the lithium iron phosphate batteries would last for 9.6 years before their capacity drops to 80%.

A built-in fan kicks in and keeps the batteries cool when charging and discharging at high wattages. The fan generates a maximum of 62db of noise, which is the sort of sound level you'd get from a household dishwasher. I've had this power station running next to my head and I didn't find the noise all that noticeable.

If you don't want to spend your time jabbing buttons then the River 2 Max can be controlled remotely using the EcoFlow App. Keep an eye on charging levels, tweak settings, and adjust charging speeds, all from your iPhone or Android smartphone.

Inputs on the back of the unit for AC power and solar. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The River 2 Max can also be used as a backup device for when the power goes out. It can detect the mains power is down and switch over to the battery in 30ms, which means that connected devices will keep on running as though nothing has happened.

Some context: a typical Wi-Fi router draws about 10W, which means this unit can keep the router going for about 16 hours.

The optional 160W solar panel turns this unit into a truly off-grid power station. Adrian Kingsley-Hughes/ZDNET

The unit is rugged and well built and shrugs off the knocks and bumps that it will inevitably get when being used.

Currently available for $499, the EcoFlow River 2 Max is competitively priced and is highly recommended for those looking for a truly portable power solution. I plan on taking this on more adventures real soon.