Everything you need for a smart pet setup

With so much advancement in everyday technology, we now have the tools and products at the tips of our fingers to help create some of the smartest systems we've seen yet -- from our cars to our homes.

And in a market saturated with tons of home tech essentials like the Amazon Echo Show or Google's Nest system, the options may seem endless for home customization. What's more is that you don't have to leave your furry friend out of your smart home plans anymore.

From robot vacuums and mops, to smart pet cams, and automatic feeders, the range of innovative products available for your pet is expansive. Here at ZDNET, we love our pets like family, and have expert-tested plenty of pet-centered tech like self-cleaning boxes and more. Here's our one-stop guide for everything you need to build a smart setup for your pet in your home, whether you have a dog, a cat, or even an exotic pet.

A robot vacuum/mop

A robot vacuum is a game changer in most households, but especially one with a pet (or multiple). If you have a cat or dog that sheds, you know just how much pet hair can quickly accumulate on your floors and how hard it is to stay on top of keeping them clean (this is a no judgement zone, my kitchen floor is littered with cat hair). The robot vacuum market has exploded in the last few years, and now you can even clean up muddy paw prints with ease thanks to combo robot vacuum and mop models which provide dual cleaning capabilities.

Roomba j7+ A reliable robot vacuum for pet hair Beth Mauder/ZDNET The Roomba j7+ is one of ZDNET's Beth Mauder's favorite robot vacuums to use throughout her house, whether on carpet, tile, or rugs, because after a few initial runs, the j7+ can map a home's layout. "Part of why it's so loved within my household is because it can handle all of the pet hair on my floor, whether it's been just a day or several days since it last ran," Mauder says. Review: Roomba j7+ review: A life-changing robot vacuum How? Because the robot self-empties as soon as the dust bin is full instead of waiting until the end of the job, like other robot vacuums. If it is peak shedding season, Mauder says it's common for the j7+ to empty four or five times during a single job, never leaving any pet hair behind. The j7+ also comes with the P.O.O.P guarantee, an innovative promise from the manufacturer that the robot vacuum will avoid pet waste instead of creating accidental smearing, or they will replace your robot at no additional cost. View now at Amazon View now at Walmart

A Bluetooth tracker or GPS tag

We've all been there -- either chasing your furry friend down the street or frantically looking for them in our homes. Pets are funny like that, but thanks to top tech, you can alleviate some stress and worry less about your pet's whereabouts with a Bluetooth tracker -- especially if your pet doesn't have a microchip.

Petcube GPS Tracker A GPS tracker for your pet's collar Maria Diaz/ZDNET The Petcube GPS tracker is a location device that lets users keep tabs on their dog's location. The tracker fits into a silicon case that goes on a dog's collar, and the device--which has an LED light and a beeper that can be controlled in the Petcube app--is also waterproof. This GPS tracker also offers activity monitoring, which tracks your pet's burned calories, activity time, and distance walked, all with historical data. When ZDNET's Maria Diaz tested the Petcube tracker on her own furry friend, she loved how innovative it is. Also: The Petcube is the most advanced GPS dog tracker I've tested "I like the fact I can always see precisely where my dog is and that I have peace of mind from tracking his steps with 'Lost Pet Mode', which is a high-sensitivity tracking mode you can activate when you think you've lost your dog," Diaz wrote in her review. View now at Amazon

An automatic pet feeder

Whether you aren't always home to feed your pet right on the dot, you're away for a brief time, or like me, you have one pet that doesn't know when to stop chowing down for their own good (my one cat is a certified member of the chunky cat club), an automatic pet feeder is a smart upgrade that can maximize your smart pet setup and tackle a few different concerns at once.

Voluas Automatic Timed Feeder An automatic dry food feeder for cats or dogs You can program the Voluas cat feeder to dump whatever number of servings you program into the dish from one to four times daily. It also has an LED screen to display the time and your desired settings. The treats are dispensed into a stainless steel bowl, and you can plug the device into an outlet or use three D-Cell batteries to run it in a location that doesn't have power. Also: This automatic feeder is my cat's best friend It also has another handy feature: you can record your voice calling to your kitties to make sure they know the treats have been dispensed. Plus, the food (or treat) hopper in the 6L size holds 25.2 cups of kibble, so if you're using it for a vacation feeder, it should last a while. When ZDNET's Jack Wallen tested this pet feeder last year, he says his cat Oni gave it "two paws up." View now at Amazon

A pet camera

Whether you're looking to check in on your pets while you're away, keep an eye on your pet's day to day activities, or even want to play with your pet, there's plenty of top pet cameras on the market that you can add to your setup. Some of these interactive pet cameras even let you toss treats or speak to you pet while you're away.

Rocki Robot Interactive Pet Cam An interactive pet camera Beth Mauder/ZDNET The Rocki is an interactive pet camera that features a laser pointer, feather toy, camera, and treat dispenser. You can virtually control it via the free app to move it around your home and follow your pet, keeping them interested and entertained. It moves easily over different surfaces, handling rug-to-tile transitions and tile-to-cat-scratching-pole like an off-road vehicle. Review: Meet Rocki, the robot pet companion Other features include two-way audio so your pet can follow your voice, night vision, and eight hours of continuous battery life on a single charge. When Mauder tested the Rocki, her and her cat loved it. "The app is simple to use, the robot navigates throughout my home without an issue, and the attachments are fun and engaging for my furry friends," she wrote. View now at Rockirobot

