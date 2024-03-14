As a first-time homebuyer, I'm more than excited to showcase my home's best features to our family and friends, but compared to the conveniences and luxuries of apartment living, my husband and I must ensure we're taking care of our home inside and out.

Also: Everything you need to build out a smart home setup

Buying a home in the spring has its perks: Plants are in bloom, and lawns are green, but there's no escaping the inevitable messes, e.g., watery eyes, sneezing, yard work, etc. I've compiled several products to make for a successful and stress-free spring cleaning setup. Plus, with some spring deals and sales going on, you may even be able to snag them for a discounted price.

I thought about some of the most common spring gadget needs, cross-referencing them with the top tech on the market -- from robot vacuums to air purifiers-- to formulate a list of everything you'll need for spring cleaning essentials.

A robot vacuum

A handheld vacuum will get the job done every time, but the convenience of having a robot vacuum that can do all the hard work for you is unmatched. Now that we have a larger home, that means more square footage for us to clean. With that in mind, I believe it's time for an upgrade, and my husband and I are ready to invest in one of the best robot vacuums.

Roborock Q5 Robot Vacuum A multi-surface robot vacuum Beth Mauder/ZDNET When it comes to a robot vacuum, Robrock's Q5 cleaner is great for cleaning various surfaces, including automated emptying of the collection bin and smart application control. Review: These new midrange Roborock vacuums might make you rethink more expensive robovacs Whenever my husband or I simply do not have the time to deep clean our carpets and rugs, this robot vacuum will be useful for those quick minor surface cleaning moments. We can simply kick up our feet and watch the vacuum do its thing while avoiding furniture and objects. View now at Amazon

View at Amazon

View at Amazon

View at Amazon

A robot mop

As we're getting adjusted to first-time home living, a robot mop is officially my new best friend. I don't expect this item to deep-clean my home, but I will be using it for minor inconveniences such as clumsy spills, crumbs of leftover food, etc. These ZDNET-recommended robot mops will get the job done.

View at Amazon

View at Wellbots

View at Amazon

An air purifier

Whether you're in the city or living the suburban life, good filtration is extremely important in your home and can bring amazing benefits to anyone living inside. Dust is our worst enemy, and as a health nut, I need to ensure my home filtration is at its peak. The best air purifiers have smart features and will keep your air clean and breathable.

View at Amazon

View at Amazon

View at Amazon

A dehumidifier

I don't know about you, but the idea of mold and mildew damaging our brand-new home puts a pit in my stomach, especially living in the South. Mold and mildew can thrive in warm and moist conditions, not limited to the inside of a humid home. So, purchasing one of the best dehumidifiers is at the top of my list of products to first include in our new home.

Frigidaire 50 Pint Dehumidifier A dehumidifier for reducing moisture Frigidaire/ZDNET The Frigidaire 50-pint dehumidifier is my top choice for its ability to thoroughly and quickly control the humidity in my home. This dehumidifier will automatically drain itself regularly, and comes with an automatic shut-off, carry handle, and splash guard for added convenience. Apart from its limited warranty and if you don't mind it creating some heat in your home, this is a great option for you. View now at Amazon View now at Best Buy View now at Walmart

View at Amazon

View at Amazon

View at Amazon

A robot mower

Fortunately for us, our homeowner's association will be handling our full lawn neighborhood maintenance, but our team at ZDNET has tried out some of the best robot mowers for you to cut some time on your own lawn necessities when it comes time to mow the grass.

View at Best Buy

View at EcoFlow

View at Amazon

You might also need...

Aside from the products above, there are plenty of other gadgets and devices to help in your cleaning efforts. Look below for more spring cleaning essentials to help make housework easier.