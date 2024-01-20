Everything you need to stay warm in your office this winter

It's that time of year when it too often feels freezing both outside and in. If you work remotely or go into an office that just can't keep a warm and comfortable temperature, focusing on work can be difficult.

Cold weather prep should extend into our office space as well, since it's where many of us spend at least 40 hours per week. We've rounded up some useful devices and gadgets that can efficiently warm up your workspace this winter season.

A space heater

Perhaps the easiest way to add overall warmth to your office space this winter is through a space heater. And the best space heaters these days do a lot more than just heat a room -- they also come with advanced features like Wi-Fi connection, voice assistant compatibilities, and mobile apps that allow you to control your home's heat from anywhere. Just make sure you follow safety protocols when it comes to space heaters, such as never plugging one into an extension cord or power strip.

Govee Space Heater Best space heater overall Govee/ZDNET The Govee space heater is an excellent smart option, thanks to its compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IFTTT. It heats up within two seconds and turns off automatically after 24 hours of continuous use. The space heater also features 80-degree oscillation, a soft heat option, and an easy switch off: just tilt it up 45 degrees for three seconds. Plus, the heater's sound measures at a quiet 45 decibels (dB), so it won't disturb you while you work. View now at Amazon

Best splurge Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool™ Fan Heater - Best space heater splurge This Dyson device functions as a fan, heater, and HEPA purifier that captures up to 99.97% of particles. The heater uses thermostatic control to bring your home office to the perfect temperature. Through the Dyson Link app, you can see real-time reports on indoor and outdoor air quality, temperature, humidity, and filter life. Plus, you can remotely control the heater and create schedules that match your work routine. View at Amazon

Best desktop Coolfor Space Heater - Best desktop space heater If you need something smaller to just live on top of your desk, this compact space heater does the job. It has overheat protection and will turn off automatically if it tips over or gets too hot. It has a smaller heat output of 600 watts, but since it's meant to be on your desk, that will keep you plenty warm in the frigid parts of the year. It's also equally as quiet as the Govee space heater, at just 45 dB. View at Amazon

A smart thermostat



If you work from home, another way to keep your home office efficiently warm this winter is through a smart thermostat, a device that can actually save you money on your electric bills -- one study showing about $50 per year in savings. By creating automated schedules, the best smart thermostats adjust themselves to your climate schedule and offer voice control with geofencing technology.

Best budget Amazon Smart Thermostat - Best budget smart thermostat Amazon's Smart Thermostat might skip on the touchscreen, but that doesn't mean it lacks performance. Plus, at $80, it's a great budget-friendly option to add automation to your heating and cooling system. The thermostat's built-in intelligence can also detect when someone is in the house and automatically adjust the temperature as needed. View at Best Buy

Best sensors Ecobee 3 Lite Thermostat - Best sensors in a smart thermostat The Ecobee 3 Lite can manage your A/C and heating smarter with its SmartSensor technology. It works to manage hot or cold spots and deliver enhanced comfort to the rooms that matter most. The thermostat's sensors can also tell when a window or door is open and will temporarily pause your heating or cooling. View at Amazon

Desk accessories



Depending on where you work (especially if you go into a shared office), you may not have much control over the temperature of your space. In that case, there are helpful desk gadgets and accessories that you can utilize to beat the cold in creative ways. Here are some of our top picks.

Heated Mouse Pad Warmer Best mouse pad warmer Amazon/ZDNET This mouse pad warmer has three heat settings (110-, 130-, and 145-degrees Farenhaight), three timer settings (two, four, and eight hours) plus an auto shut-off, and a five-foot long USB cable to fit any desk configuration. It keeps your hand warm while using your mouse, and even has a built-in padded wrist guard for extra comfort. View now at Amazon

Best heated foot rest EverRest Heated Under Desk Foot Rest If you're someone with cold feet, this heated foot rest keeps your toes warm under your desk, while also elevating your feet to reduce pressure on your legs and promote blood circulation while sitting and working for long hours. It has two adjustable angles (0 and 15 degrees), two heating levels, and three timer settings to keep your feet warm for hours while you work at your desk. View at Amazon

Best heated desk pad Heated Desk Pad For those who want to go the extra mile, this heated desk pad can keep a large area of your desk warm and toasty. This pad is big enough to fit your mouse, keyboard, and other desk items while protecting your desk with its protective waterproof design. Plus, it comes in lots of colors and designs to match your office's aesthetic. View at Amazon

Best mug warmer Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug There's nothing like hot coffee or tea when you're cold, but if your office is cold, your drink can get cold quick, too. The Ember mug keeps hot drinks at the perfect temperature for hours at a time -- intelligently sensing when to turn on when it senses movement or liquid and off when the mug becomes empty. View at Best Buy

