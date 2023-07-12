'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
If you've been eyeballing the viral Opal nugget ice maker, there's never been a better time to dive in and get the best ice of your life. The GE Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker -- with the additional side water tank included -- is currently on sale for $529 for Prime Day, saving you $150. The original version, the Opal 1.0, is also on sale for $299 ($150 off).
I splurged on this ice maker earlier this year, and it's honestly been one of my favorite additions to my home. It's admittedly a lot of money for an ice maker, but I haven't regretted the purchase for a minute.
Every single morning on schedule, the Opal quietly hums to life and the first deletable ice pellets hit the tray just before I wake up. The ice maker is fully controllable through an app or through Alexa and Google Home, and you can set a schedule to turn it on or off. Being able to say "Alexa, make ice" sounds pretty unnecessary… until you're able to have your favorite ice waiting on you without even having to leave the couch.
I knew this was a luxury purchase going in, and I've been more than impressed so far.
Aside from this ice maker, we've rounded up all the best Prime Day 2023 deals. And if you're looking specifically to spruce up your kitchen, here's a roundup of all the best Prime Day 2023 kitchen appliance deals.