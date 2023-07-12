Get yourself some nugget ice with the GE Opal ice maker on sale for Prime Day now. Amazon

If you've been eyeballing the viral Opal nugget ice maker, there's never been a better time to dive in and get the best ice of your life. The GE Opal 2.0 Nugget Ice Maker -- with the additional side water tank included -- is currently on sale for $529 for Prime Day, saving you $150. The original version, the Opal 1.0, is also on sale for $299 ($150 off).

I splurged on this ice maker earlier this year, and it's honestly been one of my favorite additions to my home. It's admittedly a lot of money for an ice maker, but I haven't regretted the purchase for a minute.

Every single morning on schedule, the Opal quietly hums to life and the first deletable ice pellets hit the tray just before I wake up. The ice maker is fully controllable through an app or through Alexa and Google Home, and you can set a schedule to turn it on or off. Being able to say "Alexa, make ice" sounds pretty unnecessary… until you're able to have your favorite ice waiting on you without even having to leave the couch.

I knew this was a luxury purchase going in, and I've been more than impressed so far.

