Get the Sandisk Extreme Pro 2TB Portable SSD for $125 off now at Best Buy
Best Buy is celebrating Valentine's Day by spreading the love -- and the savings. Today only, you can snag a Sandisk's Extreme Pro Portable 2TB SSD for yourself or a loved one, and trust me, this deal is a treat.
While Sandisk's range of SSD models is not a new innovation, they remain notoriously pricey. The 2TB Extreme Pro model usually will cost you $295, but right now, Best Buy is dropping it to $170 as a part of their Deal of the Day series, saving you $125.
With more and more photographers, videographers, and drone operators collecting and processing media in the outdoors, the demand for external drives that combine performance and reliability has skyrocketed, and the Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD fits the bill perfectly.
The Extreme Pro Portable SSD is a small, pocket-sized drive coming in capacities ranging from 500GB to 4TB.
When ZDNET's Adrian Kingsley-Hughes tested the Extreme Pro in 2019, he was impressed with the stylish, yet rugged drive. "Overall, the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is the perfect solution for those looking for a high-capacity, high-performance, tough storage drive," he said in his review.
Best Buy's Deal of the Day will run through 11:59 p.m. CT today (for a full 24 hours or until the item sells out). If you've been looking for digital storage solutions, the Sandisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD can answer your call. But don't wait to snag these savings.