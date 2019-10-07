Speed, style, and tough: SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD

The amount of data that a modern photographer, videographer, or drone operator can collect is truly staggering. Video is especially space hungry, and even in-the-field backups can demand hundreds of gigabytes, if not many terabytes, of space.

And when you are in the outdoors, where things are wet and dusty, you need a storage drive that's just as much at home in the field as it is in the office.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is just such a drive.

The SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is a small, pocket-sized drive coming in capacities ranging from 500GB to 2TB. At the heart of the drive is a high-speed NMVe drive housed in a forged aluminum body, which, in turn, is encased in a durable silicon rubber coating. The idea is that the aluminum serves to both dissipate heat and add rigidity to the drive, while the rubber coating created a bump- and water-resistant outer.

Despite the stylish look, the drive is rugged. It's rated to IP55, which means that it protected from dust making its way in (as opposed to being totally dust resistant), and protected from low pressure water jets from any direction. In practice, the mail vulnerable point seems to be the USB-C port, which I wish came with some sort of rubber cover to prevent the ingress of debris, detritus, and random schmoo.

In practice though, the drive is very robust. I've chucked it about, trodden on it, left it out in the rain, and generally handled it badly, and had no problems at all.

This is a drive that's just at home in a wet forest or arid desert, as it is in a warm, comfortable office.

As for speed, the drive is rated for read speeds up to 1050MB/s, speeds I'm seeing in the real world, which is nice because it means that the drive can be used to process media files, not just as a place to store them.

The drive also comes with a USB-C-to-USB-C cable, along with a USB-A adapter, which is a nice and handy addition, and a better idea than having to juggle two cables.

Overall, the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD is the perfect solution for those looking for a high-capacity, high-performance, tough storage drive

Prices for the SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD start at around $125 for the 500GB version, and comes with a 5-year limited warranty for additional piece of mind.

