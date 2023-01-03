Acer's CES 2023 gaming lineup boasts high-end laptops, big and fast monitors

This guy's so good he doesn't even need a hand on the keyboard... Acer

Acer came to CES 2023 with a long slate of new gaming laptops and a couple of displays that are likely to appeal to both fans of huge gaming monitor and those interested in smaller, more competitive panels.

Nitro gaming laptops

Acer's Nitro 16 leans heavily into the gaming = RGB lighting philosophy. Acer

Under its Nitro brand of gaming laptops, Acer debuted two new models: The Acer Nitro 16 and Acer Nitro 17. Both units include the latest 13th-gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, as well as storage options ranging up to 2TB and RAM configurations as high as 32GB of DDR5 4800 memory.

The 17-inch version includes a slightly different hinge configuration supporting its larger display. Acer

Each laptop also features up to 165Hz refresh rates for its display, and new fan layouts designed to help keep the models cool under even the most intense gaming sessions.

Pricing for the Acer Nitro 16 will start at $1,199.99 while the Acer Nitro 17 will begin at $1,249.99. Both units are expected to start shipping to customers in May 2023.

Predator gaming laptops

The line's branding definitely leans into the vaporwave/nebula color aesthetic that remains so popular with gaming hardware makers Acer

While the Nitro laptops above are designed to be affordable for mid-market gamers, Acer's Predator lineup once again continues its tradition of pushing the boundaries of high-end gaming at CES 2023.

The "cooling shelf" behind the hinge is much larger than the Nitro laptop's to accommodate the higher-end components. Acer

To that end, the Predator Helios 16 and Helios 18 laptops can be configured with up to a 13th-gen Intel Core i9 CPU and an Nvidia RTX 4080 CPU for top-end performance.

Memory configs once again come in at up to 32GB of DDR 5 4800 RAM, while the 2TB of maximum storage is provided here via a PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD in RAID 0, offering some of the speediest storage possible.

Both models include a slew of USB-A and USB-C ports for tons of peripherals. Acer

The displays are where the pair of laptops differ the most. The Helios 16 is available with a WQXGA (2560×1600) panel running at 165Hz or 240Hz refresh rates, or a Mini LED panel that pushes the figure to 250Hz. The Helios 18 includes a wider selection of display options, ranging from a WUXGA (1920x1200) at 165Hz panel, to WQXGA (2560×1600) panels at 165Hz or 240Hz, or its own 250Hz Mini LED display.

Keeping all of that beefy hardware cool will be Acer's proprietary dual custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade 3D metal fans and vector heat pipes.

All of this advanced tech means neither model will be cheap. The Helios 16 is expected to start at $1,649.99 while the Helios 18 will raise that entry price to $1,699. Both models are expected to begin shipping in February.

Predator Gaming Monitors

Acer's Predator X45 gaming display goes heavy on the curve. Acer

For the gamer more interested in their home battlestation than their on-the-go gaming prowess, Acer also debuted a pair of OLED Predator gaming displays with quite varied configurations.

Above is the massive new Predator X45 gaming display. This unit features a 45-inch OLED panel running at a somewhat unusual 3440x1440 resolution with an 800R curvature. The grandiose display supports 98.5 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut, as well as DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 for wide-ranging compatibility. It also includes a 240Hz refresh rate, and a 0.01ms response time for maximum speed and responsiveness.

The 27-inch version skips the curve, but still leverages its OLED technology to offer nearly non-existent bezels and a slim profile. Acer

The 27-inch Predator X27U includes a more competition-focused size and resolution (2560x1440), but still supports the same refresh rates, response times, and color gamut mentioned above.

Both models also feature built-in KVM switches, allowing users to quickly swap between two PCs, or between PC and console gaming.

The Predator X45 is expected to be reach consumers some time in Q2 2023 at a price of $1,699, while the X27U will launch during the same quarter at $1,099.

The pair of gaming monitors debut into a crowded market, with this year's CES playing home to major gaming monitor releases from Samsung and several others.