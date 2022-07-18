Amazon's PC game sale: Save up to 75% on hit titles

With much of the U.S. inundated with sweltering heat, it's time to take the games indoors – and on the PC. Amazon just dropped the price of many signature games, from award-winning co-op games to light single player games. Whether you prefer to play solo or play with your friends, with up to 75% off hit titles.
Below, we rounded up some of the best games on sale. Anything that was price gouged we didn't include, and anything that was less than 15% off we kept off the list too to ensure that you are getting the best deal.
This creative game by Hazelight and EA brings forth the best co-op imaginable, and you and a friend can enjoy hours of fun gameplay. Play as Cody and May, a couple on the brink of divorce that must work together to beat levels that include vanquishing a vacuum cleaner to invading a wasp nest. I played this recently with my partner and was enamored not only with the storytelling which was immersive and fun, but just how creative the developers got with this. And yes, it really does take two to tackle the missions!
Another PVP game, Apex Legends Champion Edition unlocks all characters up through Season 7 for the game. You'll also get 1,000 Apex coins to spend in the store as well as a bunch of cosmetic upgrades for your characters.
Battle up to 128 different players in large-scale battles, complete with a high-tech helicopter and environmental hazards to build up gameplay to remember. There are multiple gameplay modes promising hours of enjoyment as you shoot, explode, and push your way across the battlefield.
Craving the campy horror that you see in summer flicks? The Quarry brings that same campy horror vibe straight to gaming, where you play each of the nine different camp counselors enjoying one final night at camp – with a horrifying twist. You can also play online with up to seven friends.
Ever wanted to fly the X-Wing Starfighter against the Empire? Here's your chance, at its lowest price ever. Having played this myself, I can guarantee it's just as much fun shooting at the bad guys as it is to accidentally crash your starfighter into various asteroids and other random objects that happen to be present during dogfights.