/>
X
Why you can trust ZDNet ZDNet independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNet Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNet's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNet nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNet's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment Gaming

Amazon's PC game sale: Save up to 75% on hit titles

Had your eye on a few games? Now is the time to pick them up.
dsc-0175-editbw.jpg
Written by Rebecca Isaacs, Staff Writer on

With much of the U.S. inundated with sweltering heat, it's time to take the games indoors – and on the PC. Amazon just dropped the price of many signature games, from award-winning co-op games to light single player games. Whether you prefer to play solo or play with your friends, with up to 75% off hit titles.

Below, we rounded up some of the best games on sale. Anything that was price gouged we didn't include, and anything that was less than 15% off we kept off the list too to ensure that you are getting the best deal.

It Takes Two

Save $24
It Takes Two
Amazon
  • Current Price: $15
  • Original Price: $39

This creative game by Hazelight and EA brings forth the best co-op imaginable, and you and a friend can enjoy hours of fun gameplay. Play as Cody and May, a couple on the brink of divorce that must work together to beat levels that include vanquishing a vacuum cleaner to invading a wasp nest. I played this recently with my partner and was enamored not only with the storytelling which was immersive and fun, but just how creative the developers got with this. And yes, it really does take two to tackle the missions!

View now at Amazon

Apex Legends: Champion Edition

Save $12
Apex Legends Champion Edition
Amazon
  • Current Price: $27
  • Original Price: $40

Another PVP game, Apex Legends Champion Edition unlocks all characters up through Season 7 for the game. You'll also get 1,000 Apex coins to spend in the store as well as a bunch of cosmetic upgrades for your characters.

View now at Amazon

Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition

Save $30
Battlefield 2042 Standard Edition
Amazon
  • Current Price: $29
  • Original Price: $59

Battle up to 128 different players in large-scale battles, complete with a high-tech helicopter and environmental hazards to build up gameplay to remember. There are multiple gameplay modes promising hours of enjoyment as you shoot, explode, and push your way across the battlefield.

View now at Amazon

The Quarry

Save $19
The Quarry
Amazon
  • Current Price: $40
  • Original Price: $59

Craving the campy horror that you see in summer flicks? The Quarry brings that same campy horror vibe straight to gaming, where you play each of the nine different camp counselors enjoying one final night at camp – with a horrifying twist. You can also play online with up to seven friends.

View now at Amazon

Star Wars Squadrons

Save $30
Star Wars Squadrons
Amazon
  • Current Price: $9
  • Original Price: $39

Ever wanted to fly the X-Wing Starfighter against the Empire? Here's your chance, at its lowest price ever. Having played this myself, I can guarantee it's just as much fun shooting at the bad guys as it is to accidentally crash your starfighter into various asteroids and other random objects that happen to be present during dogfights.

View now at Amazon

ZDNet Recommends

Show Comments

Related

United Airlines just criticized its own employees. Their response was pure joy
screen-shot-2022-07-11-at-3-40-54-pm.png

United Airlines just criticized its own employees. Their response was pure joy

Business
An airline was sick and tired of airport luggage chaos. Its solution was brilliant
screen-shot-2022-07-12-at-5-53-45-pm.png

An airline was sick and tired of airport luggage chaos. Its solution was brilliant

Business
United Airlines just made a huge announcement that'll drive customers crazy
screen-shot-2022-04-04-at-9-34-16-am.png

United Airlines just made a huge announcement that'll drive customers crazy

Business