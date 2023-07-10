Amazon's 43-inch 4K Fire TV Omni Series is only $100 for Prime Day

Grab a 43-inch 4K Fire TV on sale for Prime Day. Amazon

If you're looking to score a cheap but quality TV during Amazon's Prime Day sales, look no further: You can buy a 43-inch 4K Amazon Fire TV Omni Series for just $100 right now, majorly discounted from its regular price of $400.

As ZDNET notes in our review, this Fire TV model includes an all-new QLED screen that offers bolder colors, sharper detailing, and enhanced contrast. It also aims to give you a great streaming experience with rich, clean audio from twin 12W speakers and access to thousands of shows and movies. Alexa support is built in via a voice-enabled remote.

This Fire TV is also a great option for gamers, as it has a dedicated gaming picture mode. This gives your games a much-needed visual boost -- especially if you're playing an older console or digital copy of an older game.

Check out other great Prime Day Fire TV deals here.

Also: Best Prime Day deals