When it comes to comfort and durability, not all gaming chairs are created equal. And if you're shopping for a new chair for your home office or gaming space, the old adage of "you get what you pay for" absolutely holds true. Fortunately, the new Kaiser 3 from AndaSeat features a heavy-duty build to hold up under daily use while still providing plenty of support to keep you comfortable while you work or game. It also sports a hefty price tag, but if you're looking for a chair that is going to stand the test of time, the Kaiser 3 is well worth the investment.

Dimensions Kaiser 3 L Kaiser 3 XL Weight limit 260 pounds (120kg) 395 pounds (180kg) Height limit 4'11" - 6'2" (150 - 188 cm) 5'11" - 6'8" (180 - 203 cm) Shoulder width 21 inches/53 cm 23 inches/58 cm Armrest width 28 inches/71 cm 30.5 inches/77 cm Seat width 20 inches/51 cm 21 inches/53 cm Seat depth 19.6 inches/50 cm 22 inches/56 cm Floor to seat height 17 - 20 inches/ 43 - 51 cm 17 - 20 inches/ 43 - 51 cm Wheel base diameter 28 inches/71 cm 28 inches/71 cm Back rest height 33 inches/84 cm 33 inches/84 cm

Pricing

The AndaSeat Kaiser 3 can be bought from the brand's official website for $549. And while it's not available to purchase outside of the United States just yet, it's safe to assume that it will have a similar price tag in the UK and in Canada, and possibly closer to $700 in Australia. It is a lot of money for a gaming chair, but it's also in the same tier as the Secretlab Titan Evo ($519) and the Noblechairs HERO ($459.99), which are some of the most popular "luxury" gaming chairs on the market. And I can honestly say that after a few weeks of use, the AndaSeat Kaiser 3 is worth every penny.

Assembly

The neat packaging made identifying and verifying parts quick and easy. AndaSeat

I was very impressed with how the Kaiser 3 had been packaged. Every part and box of fasteners was neatly placed and fitted together for an efficient use of the box's space and to prevent damage during shipping. There was also plenty of cushioning foam and plastic coverings for more stability and protection from dust and scratches while in transit. Fortunately, almost all of the packaging is recyclable, though you should check with your local recycling center to see if they'll take the foam inserts.

The instruction manual for assembly was large and easy to read, and it was in several different languages, including: Spanish, French, German, Simplified Chinese, and Arabic. Each part was clearly labeled in images and instructions were written simply, which made matching things up quicker and easier. It even came with a hex key for tightening screws, so you don't need to worry about having a toolbox handy when you're ready to put your chair together. I appreciated that the screws, washers, and safety caps came in a shrink wrap-sealed package which kept everything from getting lost while I was working on different sections of the chair assembly.

Note the tiny cutout at the bottom of the screw cover. It's not as distinct in real life. AndaSeat

The assembly process itself was pretty straightforward once I had verified that all the parts and fasteners were in good shape and actually in the box. It took me about half an hour to put the Kaiser 3 together, and I only ran into a few hiccups. Firstly, the covers for the seat back assembly aren't very distinct from one another, but either one will only fit correctly on their specified side. It took a few minutes of confused faffing about to get everything situated, but it wasn't a huge frustration. And secondly, the thick foam padding can get in the way of properly aligning screw holes. I had a bit of trouble with one of the seat back screw holes lining up with its mate in order to accept the fastener, but a quick ream with a pen fixed the issue.

Design and ergonomics

AndaSeat

The Kaiser 3 has some pretty fancy ergonomics features built into the seat back. There are two knobs, one on each side, that are used to adjust the internal lumbar support structure; you use the right-hand side knob to adjust the support forward and back while the left-hand knob moves it up and down. I do wish the knobs were labeled or color-coded to make it easier to remember which does what, but after a while you can memorize what the controls do. Having the lumbar support built into the seat back is a nice touch, in my opinion. Separate lumbar cushions are nice since they help relieve tension in your lower back, but they can be uncomfortable in some gaming chair models because they get bunched up, don't stay in place, or use annoying straps to keep them where you need them. An internal structure eliminates all of those issues so you can get the support you need exactly where you need it, and quickly.

The memory foam head and neck pillow uses a magnet to attach to the upper part of the seat back, which makes it very easy to adjust and remove when you don't need it. The only complaint I have about the pillow is that the area it can attach to is somewhat small, so it takes a few tries to get it placed just right. But once the pillow is in place, it stays exactly where you need it to be, so you won't have to worry about constantly adjusting the neck cushion to stay comfortable and get the proper support you need.

AndaSeat

The armrests have the most range of motion I've seen in an office chair. Along with being able to be raised up and down, there are buttons that release locks allowing you to angle them in or out as well as slide forward, back, and to the side to give you more room if you're a bigger person and to find the perfect placement for your arms while leaning back in the chair. The armrests also have bolts where they connect to the bottom of the chair seat, which when loosened, allow you to move the entire arm assembly in or out, giving you even more flexibility for comfort and space.

Both the seat and chair back feature thick, sturdy foam padding that is firm without being unyielding. After several weeks of daily, 8-10 hour use, the seat and chair back cushioning hasn't gone flat or shifted in any way, which means that it's likely that the Kaiser 3 will continue to provide the same level of comfort and support for your hips, spine, and shoulders for a very long time, indeed. The cushioning also does a great job of covering the heavy duty steel frame which gives the Kaiser 3 its durability and strength. At no point did I ever feel like I was being jabbed by hidden bars or bolts in both upright and fully reclined positions.

The armrest covers are also made of a firm foam over a plastic frame, which makes them have a slight give that's nice when I need to lean on them or over them to shoo cats and foster puppies out from under the chair or my work desk. The smooth surface of the armrest covers makes them easy to keep clean with a damp cloth, baby wipe, or sanitizing wipe since there's no woven upholstery that can be stained or hold dirt and pet hair.

The model I was sent for review features the premium PVC faux leather upholstery, which has a matte finish that my thighs are very grateful for since it doesn't make my skin stick and pull uncomfortably in warm, muggy weather. The faux leather is also very easy to keep clean, which is something that I constantly worry about with two cats and two dogs who love to curl up in my office chair as soon as I get up to refill my coffee or check the mail.

A lint roller is more than sufficient to take care of any pet hair and crumbs that come from having animals or eating lunch at your desk, while a baby wipe or damp, soapy washcloth is perfect for getting rid of dirt, oils, and spills. The neck cushion has a velvety-feeling cloth cover that unzips and can be removed if you need to toss it in your washer, and I would recommend spot cleaning the pillow itself with a damp, soapy cloth if need be since the magnet plate is permanently attached to it.

The wheelbase has 5 casters and is made of cast aluminum, giving the chair a heavier base to keep it from easily tipping while you shift around in the seat, recline, or release the tilt lock. The caster wheels have smooth movement over both hard floors and carpet, making it easy to zip around your gaming room or office without leaving your chair. The height adjustment and tilt lock levers are located under the seat and are easy to reach, featuring a textured handle for a better grip. The tilt lock lever can be a bit finicky when trying to release it, but you don't need to wrench on it; just make sure you're centered in the chair and not putting too much pressure on the lever itself and the tilt lock will release without any issues.

Comfort and durability

I am not exaggerating when I say that the Kaiser 3 is the most comfortable office or gaming chair I have ever used. The extra thick foam padding in the seat and backrest is solid enough to provide support for your hips and spine without feeling like you're sitting on a pile of rocks. The magnetic neck pillow was, frankly, a stroke of genius. It eliminates the need for adjustment straps that can not only be confusing but also uncomfortable to sit against as well. There is a somewhat small area on the headrest that the pillow will actually stick to with its magnet, so you're limited to having the cushion near your head, neck, and upper shoulders if you need it to stay firmly in place while you work or game. Though it is possible to use it as an additional lumbar cushion or mid-back support, it just won't stay put when you get out of the chair.

Taylor Clemons/ZDNET

The foam also feels like it won't break down or become flat over time, like some office and gaming chairs can. I'm usually in my office anywhere between 8 and 10 hours on weekdays for work, and then around 5 or 6 hours most weekends to play games and watch movies with friends. And at no point during the day do I feel like the Kaiser 3 is anything but a joy to use. Once I got everything adjusted to my liking, my ex-bodybuilder spine and hips finally had enough support to not ache after a few hours of meetings and research or catching up with friends via Discord movie night.

The sheer amount of adjustability of the chair means that you can pretty well custom fit the Kaiser 3 to your body. Not only do the armrests slide forward, backward, and side to side, you can rotate them in and out and set their height. There are even screws on the bottom of the chair which, when loosened, allow you to adjust the armrest width even further if you're a bigger person and need more room in the seat.

The backrest can be reclined almost 180 degrees, which is great for doing some at-desk stretches during the work day or while waiting for your game lobby to be ready. It's also almost enough to fully lie down if you want to get comfortable while watching movies with friends in Discord or sleep during your 36-hour Twitch subathon. I do wish that there was a small, integrated footrest that could be folded under the seat and out of the way, similar to how the Respawn 110 is designed. But AndaSeat does have a separate footrest you can buy if you really want to luxuriate and leisure in your chair.

AndaSeat

And if you don't want to recline, but still want a bit more room to stretch out, you can release the tilt lock, which lets the chair tilt back like a rocking chair. I usually prefer to keep the tilt lock engaged on office and gaming chairs so I don't feel like I got roped into trying the mechanical bull at a bar, but the Kaiser 3's tilt isn't quite as dramatic as all that so it's nice to sit back and stretch or take a breather when I'm working on a tough article for work or in between matches in Apex Legends.

Extras and add-ons

The magnetic tabletop and swappable arm rest covers are sold separately. AndaSeat

Part of what I think will make the Kaiser 3 able to stand up to just about anything you throw at it is the magnetic system AndaSeat created for it. Not only is the neck cushion magnetic, but the armrest covers are as well. That means that you'll be able to swap them out if they get worn, damaged, or if you just want a splash of color; so instead of having to replace the entire chair, spending another $549, you can spend a fraction of that to replace the armrest covers.

AndaSeat is also planning on releasing a magnetic table attachment for the Kaiser 3 so you can turn your chair into a mobile workstation or gaming desk. It will have a built-in smartphone/tablet holder so you can play videos and music while you work, set up your mobile devices for virtual meetings and video calls, or have better control and stability while playing mobile games. It will also feature two metal tabs on the back edge to help keep your work or gaming laptop in place while you use it.

The table top accessory will use the same swappable, magnetic system as the armrests, allowing you to quickly change it out when you don't need it any more as well as make quick adjustments by sliding it forward and back to either give yourself more room while sitting or to bring your laptop closer for more comfortable use. The table top will also be available in several different colors so you can match the decor of your gaming space and RGB lighting setup, show off your personal style, or blend into more professional spaces. Unfortunately, there hasn't been any word on how much the table top or armrest covers will cost, but going by the prices of the replacement parts AndaSeat offers, I would expect to pay at least $50 for armrests and $100 or more for the table.

The fact that AndaSeat offers replacement parts through their website is another reason I think the Kaiser 3 is well worth its high price tag. Customers can purchase replacement wheel bases, tilting mechanisms, armrest assemblies, and gas pistons. I am a sucker for planned product longevity, and being able to repair the Kaiser 3 yourself is a big plus for me. It shows that AndaSeat cares about their product and customers and is confident in the quality of their chairs.

They also have a robust social media presence and customer service, so if you ever need to troubleshoot issues, replace parts, or return a faulty chair, it should be a pretty straightforward process. They also have a page dedicated to booking someone to assemble the Kaiser 3 for you if you don't feel comfortable doing so or don't have time.

AndaSeat

I mentioned before that AndaSeat offers a separate footrest if you want a way to fully lie down in your Kaiser 3. The Luxurious Footrest (yes, that's what it's actually called) looks like AndaSeat took some extra chair seats and put them on wheel bases, which could also make the footrest an impromptu seat if needed as well as much easier to match the height of your chair when you want to stretch out.

It's upholstered in the same, high-quality PVC faux leather that the Kaiser 3 uses, meaning that it will be easy to keep clean and free of things like pet hair and crumbs. At the time of writing, it's up for pre-order for $149.99, and only comes in a black and red color scheme, which will certainly clash with some of the color choices available for the chair itself like Creamy Pink and Robin Egg Blue. If I had the choice, I'd much rather have a footrest that is built into the Kaiser 3 itself like their Jungle 2 series and able to be deployed or tucked away as needed because my office is on the small side, and I don't have room to store a separate piece of furniture that may not get used very often.

Bottom line

Human-tested, Carmilla approved. Taylor Clemons/ZDNET

If you're looking for a gaming or office chair that provides top-notch ergonomic support for your hips, spine, neck, and shoulders as well as customization options to show off your personal style or match office decor, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better choice than the AndaSeat Kaiser 3. With the magnetic armrest covers and replacement parts available through AndaSeat, the Kaiser 3 is easy to repair and customize, while the tabletop accessory can turn the chair into a compact desk.

The internal lumbar support system and magnetic neck cushion eliminate confusing and uncomfortable straps, letting you quickly and easily get the support you need exactly where you need it. While the $549 price tag is on the steep side, it's a worthy investment for a chair that will last you for years to come. But if you're still not entirely convinced that the Kaiser 3 is the chair for you, I've gathered up a short list of alternatives to consider with similar ergonomics, materials, and designs.

