Apple is raising the prices for some of its popular subscription services

Joining the many streaming services that are increasing monthly fees, Apple just announced the prices for some of its subscription-based services are going up for both new and existing customers. This will include price hikes for Apple TV+, Apple News+, and Apple Arcade. Apple One customers will also be affected.

This is the first price hike for Apple Arcade and Apple News+, and only the second for the Apple TV+ subscription. Apple TV+ is going from $6.99 per month to $9.99 per month, Apple News+ is going from $9.99 per month to $12.99 per month, and Apple Arcade will go from $4.99 to $6.99 per month.

Apple TV+ is the company's streaming service that includes Apple Originals like Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Severance, and Shrinking. Apple had only increased the price for the service once, when it went from $4.99 to $6.99 monthly in 2022. The yearly subscription is now increasing from $69 a year to $99.

Apple News+ gives users access to over 300 publications, including some that require individual subscriptions, like The Wall Street Journal. Apple Arcade is a subscription that gives users unlimited access to a catalog of games available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The prices for the Apple One bundles are also increasing, as follows:

Some of the increased prices are already published on Apple's website, indicating that the price hike is effective immediately for new customers. Existing customers will see the price increase in 30 days, according to MacRumors.