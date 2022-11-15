Apple's newest streaming device is on sale for the first time

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
For the Apple enthusiast in your life, there's no better way to help them integrate more into their smart home ecosystem than the all-new Apple TV HD second generation. What's even better is when it drops in price for the first time ever – and it just did today. For the first time since its release, you can score this great streaming device for only $60, saving you $30.
Whether you're picking it up for yourself or gifting it to a family member this holiday season, the Apple TV HD is a great option for your smart home. Not only does it stream content in 1080p HD video, but you'll also get Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 surround sound software to enhance the audio quality.
In addition to the picture and audio, it features the A8 chip under the small but mighty hood. This new chip brings the best of both gameplay and app experience into your home, so you can game with Apple Arcade or keep up with your latest cardio routine using Apple Fitness+ (but heads up, you'll need a subscription).
The smart system comes with the signature Siri remote that includes a touch-enabled click pad so you can surf through your favorite Apple original shows with your Apple TV+ subscription.
This is the lowest price we've seen on this model to date at $60. You can add it to your cart today to get $30 savings at Walmart. Best of all, it's not blocked by a Walmart+ subscription, so anyone can grab it right now.
You can also check out our best early Black Friday deals, which, if you're not completely sold on the Apple TV streaming device, also offers deals on Roku and Amazon Fire sticks.