'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.
When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.
ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.
Ahead of Black Friday, retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and more are offering deals sooner ahead of massive stock buildup. What this means is that if you're looking to shop earlier this year, you're in luck. Best Buy also jumped on the early Black Friday deals bandwagon, and if you're looking to save now, you can shop amazing deals right now.
Below, we've rounded up the best Best Buy deals available from the big box store right now. From monitors to gaming equipment, you can find something for everyone on your list – or even just shop for yourself.
Below are some of the best early Best Buy deals we found could find. Farther down the page, you'll see other interesting Best Buy deals we spotted by category -- like TVs and headphones.
The 13-inch MacBook Pro features the all-new M2 chip that promises faster CPU power. With up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, you can take your laptop to work, across campus, and more without worrying about taking the charge cable, too.
The SteelSeries Apex Pro full-size mechanical keyboard brings omnipoint adjustable switches to your gaming, so you can control how much resistance your keys will have when pressed. The RGP keys are compatible with both Windows and Mac systems, and the magnetic wrist rest is detachable.
Getting a Dyson on sale is an amazing deal, and saving $200 on the air purifier and fan is a welcome deal at Best Buy right now. It captures 99.7% of dust particles as small as 0.3 microns to keep your home's air safe and cool, and you can control
If you're looking for a solid pair of earbuds, Anker's Life Note 3 XR earbuds are solid choice. With multi-mode noise canceling and listening customization, these 11mm dynamic drivers also come with four free months of Amazon Music for new subscribers. Plus, if you lose an earbud, you can find them with the Soundcore app and they'll emit a loud noise to help you locate it.
You only have through today to grab this pair for this great price, so add them to your cart ASAP.
With bright contrast and lifelike images, the 65-inch LG screen will bring a beautiful OLED picture to your home. This award-winning TV offers 100% color volume and 100% color fidelity, plus NVIDIA G-SYNC for console gamers. The TV will also offer personalized recommendations to each family member.
Design students, artists, and other creatives who have been awaiting a great sale on a Samsung tablet need to take a look at this great deal on the Tab S7 FE. It has a large screen for drawing, designing, and more, and comes with three months of Google One and YouTube Premium (new subscribers only). With the included pen, take notes in class, too.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, despite being last year's model, still packs a punch with great features. With advanced sleep cycle, EGC, and workout data collection, you can check how well you're sleeping, how your workouts are shaping up, and monitor your heart rate. It even comes with Trip Detection to keep you safe in the event of a fall.
Another great OLED option, this Sony model offers XR OLED Contrast with XR Triluminos Pro Color to enhance pure blacks and lifelike brightness. Watch any TV show or movie with the automatic 4K upscaling, and it comes with XR Motion Clarity to keep your sports games blur-free.
An eco-friendly option for commuters, the Segway F30 can go up to 15.5MPH and can drive up a 15% grade incline with ease. It comes with three riding modes – Eco, Standard, and Sports – and regenerative braking system. What makes this a great deal is that it offers Bluetooh connectivity so you can monitor your status, check your riding data, and even lock the electric scooter when not in use.
Here are some other Best Buy Black Friday deals happening right now:
More: Read the Samsung QN90B review
More: The Apple AirPods Max review
To find the best deals, we scoured the entire Best Buy website, searching through thousands of various products to bring you the best deals. We checked prices of products across other websites to ensure these are really good deals.
Additionally, we used price trackers to ensure that you are getting a great deal, removing any items that have been purposely price gouged in order to look like a deal. Any item, with few exceptions like Apple, needs to be at least 15% off in order to be considered a good deal, and we aimed for at least 25% off.
Finally, we chose products that we considered to be worth your dollar, combing through reviews and ratings. If we reviewed a product on our best picks, we made sure to include a link to the review so you can get an in-depth look at the product.
Black Friday this year falls on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022.
Cyber Monday is always the following Monday after Black Friday. This year, it will occur on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022.
ZDNET scoured Black Friday sales to find the best deals by category at different retailers: