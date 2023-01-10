'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Not all speakers are able to accompany you when you move locations, but that is not the case with these wireless speakers. These speakers are able to go with you, whether you are going to work, the gym, or simply hanging at home. It is a convenience that cannot be denied, simplifying your life while setting a soundtrack to your day.
But which one to buy? We surveyed the market to find the best wireless speakers available today. These are our picks to help with your shopping.
Tech Specs: Speaker Type: Bookshelf | Dimensions: 6.36 x 4.69 x 4.69 inches | Weight: 4.08 pounds
The Sonos One Wireless Speaker wins our pick for the best speaker overall. This compact speaker is compact enough to fit on your bookshelf or propped up on your desk. With Bluetooth connectivity, this is a smart speaker that includes voice control for easier operation. Control is easy, too, with options that include the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and voice command. Either way, the Sonos One arrives with Amazon Alexa pre-installed and ready to go.
Tech Specs: Speaker Type: Outdoor | Dimensions: 6.85 x 2.36 x 2.24 inches | Weight: 13.1 ounces
When you are on a budget, we love the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 for its value and performance. It uses dual drivers to reduce distortion and create treble measuring up to 40kHz. Meanwhile, BassUp technology helps to ensure you hear pumping bass, regardless of what you are listening to. Its 16-watt build is designed for both indoor and outdoor spaces, giving you greater versatility, and there are 24 hours of playtime before you have to worry about a charge. It's even waterproof, too.
Tech Specs: Speaker Type: Portable | Dimensions: 1.8 x 3.4 x 5.3 inches | Weight: 8.4 ounces
We love the JBL Clip 4 when we are on the move, offering an extremely portable solution to your wireless speaker needs. The powerful sound is surprising, coming from such a small package, but it only makes it that much more impressive. Choose the color that best suits your personality and then attach it to your bag, buckle, or belt. This speaker is waterproof, too, so sweat and swim all you like because the JBL Clip 4 delivers either way.
Tech Specs: Speaker Type: Portable | Dimensions: 3.94 x 0.79 x 1.06 inches | Weight: 7.1 ounces
Here we have another option from Sonos in the form of the Sonos Roam. This smart wireless speaker has multiple connectivity with options for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB connections. It is meant to work with all sorts of devices, whether it is your smartphone or your TV.
Like the Sonos One, you can stream via the Sonos app, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Assistant. Trueplay tuning keeps your music just right, and you have the option to connect to other Sonos speakers in your home for a multi-room sound system.
Read the review: Sonos Roam SL drops the mic with a $159 price tag and all the portability
Tech Specs: Speaker Type: Outdoor | Dimensions: 4.65 x 4.53 x 4.65 inches| Weight: 1.21 pounds
If you like to hit the beach or go to the pool, consider the waterproof Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 for your best wireless speaker. This outdoor speaker offers a more rugged and durable build, so you can take it with you, no matter where you go. With Bluetooth connectivity, enjoy 360-degree sound with an Outdoor Boost option to really pick up the bass. The battery life offers 14 hours of use before you need a charge, outlasting others on our list.
The best wireless speaker is the Sonos One Wireless Speaker, a sleek bookshelf speaker with big sound and reliable performance. To see how it compares, this is an overview of our best wireless speakers on the market.
Wireless speaker
Cost
Type
Dimensions
Sonos One Wireless Speaker
$200
Bookshelf
6.36 x 4.69 x 4.69 inches
Anker Soundcore Liberty 3
$51
Outdoor
6.85 x 2.36 x 2.24 inches
JBL Clip 4
$45
Portable
1.8 x 3.4 x 5.3 inches
Sonos Roam
$180
Portable
3.94 x 0.79 x 1.06 inches
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3
$96
Outdoor
4.65 x 4.53 x 4.65 inches
Our expert suggestions can help you find the best wireless speaker for your home or office.
Choose these wireless speakers...
If you want...
Sonos One Wireless Speaker
A bookshelf speaker with excellent sound quality
Anker Soundcore 3
An affordable outdoor speaker
JBL Clip 4
A super-portable speaker
Sonos Roam
The latest smart technology in a wireless speaker
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3
A speaker you can take to the beach or to the pool
To find the best wireless speakers, we considered several factors that can aid in your search.
Type: There are many different sizes and types of wireless speakers, like wireless, portable, Bluetooth, and smart speakers. Consider how you will use your speaker. For example, if you want a speaker that has a voice assistant, you want to look for a smart speaker. Or, if you want to take your speaker on the move, look for the best portable speaker that is lightweight for your travels.
Connectivity: If you want to benefit from a voice assistant, look for a smart speaker that will have better connectivity for your devices. If you do not need a smart speaker but still want Bluetooth, consider a wireless speaker that has Bluetooth connectivity.
Sound quality: It is critical that your speaker delivers on sound, no matter what type of content you may be listening to. Consider how each speaker performs on bass, treble, and vocals to see how well it delivers even audio.
Price: Many shoppers are on a budget when shopping for the best wireless speaker. We kept that in mind while we researched and tested different models to find speakers that are both affordable and a splurge.
The wireless speakers with the best sound are usually the largest ones, as they are capable of producing greater sound. However, be sure to test each speaker to see which sound is best for you.
The best wireless speakers range in cost from $500 to $2,200, depending on the model you choose. However, you will find wireless speakers that are both cheaper and more expensive, depending on your budget.
