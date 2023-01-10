/>
X
Home & Office
Why you can trust ZDNET : ZDNET independently tests and researches products to bring you our best recommendations and advice. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Our process

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?

ZDNET's recommendations are based on many hours of testing, research, and comparison shopping. We gather data from the best available sources, including vendor and retailer listings as well as other relevant and independent reviews sites. And we pore over customer reviews to find out what matters to real people who already own and use the products and services we’re assessing.

When you click through from our site to a retailer and buy a product or service, we may earn affiliate commissions. This helps support our work, but does not affect what we cover or how, and it does not affect the price you pay. Neither ZDNET nor the author are compensated for these independent reviews. Indeed, we follow strict guidelines that ensure our editorial content is never influenced by advertisers.

ZDNET's editorial team writes on behalf of you, our reader. Our goal is to deliver the most accurate information and the most knowledgeable advice possible in order to help you make smarter buying decisions on tech gear and a wide array of products and services. Our editors thoroughly review and fact-check every article to ensure that our content meets the highest standards. If we have made an error or published misleading information, we will correct or clarify the article. If you see inaccuracies in our content, please report the mistake via this form.

Close
Home Home & Office Home Entertainment Speakers

Take your tunes with you on the go with the best wireless speakers

From Sonos to Anker, we found the best wireless speakers so you can enjoy your own soundtrack no matter where you go.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Allison Murray

ZDNET Recommends

Not all speakers are able to accompany you when you move locations, but that is not the case with these wireless speakers. These speakers are able to go with you, whether you are going to work, the gym, or simply hanging at home. It is a convenience that cannot be denied, simplifying your life while setting a soundtrack to your day.

But which one to buy? We surveyed the market to find the best wireless speakers available today. These are our picks to help with your shopping.

More

Sonos One Gen 2

Best wireless speaker overall
Sonos One (2nd Gen)
Sonos
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Top-notch sound
  • Several compatible services
  • Voice control
Cons
  • Pricey
  • Complicated Alexa setup
More Details

Tech Specs: Speaker Type: Bookshelf | Dimensions: 6.36 x 4.69 x 4.69 inches | Weight: 4.08 pounds 

The Sonos One Wireless Speaker wins our pick for the best speaker overall. This compact speaker is compact enough to fit on your bookshelf or propped up on your desk. With Bluetooth connectivity, this is a smart speaker that includes voice control for easier operation. Control is easy, too, with options that include the Sonos app, Apple AirPlay 2, and voice command. Either way, the Sonos One arrives with Amazon Alexa pre-installed and ready to go. 

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Crutchfield

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3

Best budget wireless speaker
Anker Soundcore Liberty 3
ZDNET
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Excellent bass
  • Fantastic clarity
  • Great noise cancellation
Cons
  • Few controls
  • Poor transparency mode
More Details

Tech Specs: Speaker Type: Outdoor | Dimensions: 6.85 x 2.36 x 2.24 inches | Weight: 13.1 ounces  

When you are on a budget, we love the Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 for its value and performance. It uses dual drivers to reduce distortion and create treble measuring up to 40kHz. Meanwhile, BassUp technology helps to ensure you hear pumping bass, regardless of what you are listening to. Its 16-watt build is designed for both indoor and outdoor spaces, giving you greater versatility, and there are 24 hours of playtime before you have to worry about a charge. It's even waterproof, too.

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Newegg

JBL Clip 4

Best portable wireless speaker
A red JBL clip speaker clipped onto a tan backpack
JBL
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Convenient design
  • Durable build
  • Excellent sound quality
Cons
  • Poor bass
  • Limited volume
More Details

Tech Specs: Speaker Type: Portable | Dimensions: 1.8 x 3.4 x 5.3 inches | Weight: 8.4 ounces

We love the JBL Clip 4 when we are on the move, offering an extremely portable solution to your wireless speaker needs. The powerful sound is surprising, coming from such a small package, but it only makes it that much more impressive. Choose the color that best suits your personality and then attach it to your bag, buckle, or belt. This speaker is waterproof, too, so sweat and swim all you like because the JBL Clip 4 delivers either way.

View now at AmazonView now at Best BuyView now at Walmart

Sonos Roam

Best smart wireless speaker
Sonos Roam
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Excellent sound
  • Easy charging
  • Multiple types of support
Cons
  • No Bluetooth pairing
  • Sound Swap restricted
More Details

Tech Specs: Speaker Type: Portable | Dimensions: 3.94 x 0.79 x 1.06 inches | Weight: 7.1 ounces

Here we have another option from Sonos in the form of the Sonos Roam. This smart wireless speaker has multiple connectivity with options for Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and USB connections. It is meant to work with all sorts of devices, whether it is your smartphone or your TV.  

Like the Sonos One, you can stream via the Sonos app, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Assistant. Trueplay tuning keeps your music just right, and you have the option to connect to other Sonos speakers in your home for a multi-room sound system. 

Read the review: Sonos Roam SL drops the mic with a $159 price tag and all the portability

View now at AmazonView now at WalmartView now at Best Buy

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

Best waterproof wireless speaker
Close-up of two people holding a pair blue and pink Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 speakers side by side
Ultimate Ears
Pros & Cons
Pros
  • Waterproof
  • Drop-resistant
  • Impressive battery
Cons
  • Bulky design
  • Mediocre bass
More Details

Tech Specs: Speaker Type: Outdoor | Dimensions: 4.65 x 4.53 x 4.65 inches| Weight: 1.21 pounds

If you like to hit the beach or go to the pool, consider the waterproof Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3 for your best wireless speaker. This outdoor speaker offers a more rugged and durable build, so you can take it with you, no matter where you go. With Bluetooth connectivity, enjoy 360-degree sound with an Outdoor Boost option to really pick up the bass. The battery life offers 14 hours of use before you need a charge, outlasting others on our list. 

View now at AmazonView now at B&H PhotoView now at Best Buy

What are the best wireless speakers?

The best wireless speaker is the Sonos One Wireless Speaker, a sleek bookshelf speaker with big sound and reliable performance. To see how it compares, this is an overview of our best wireless speakers on the market.

Wireless speaker

Cost

Type

Dimensions

Sonos One Wireless Speaker

$200

Bookshelf

6.36 x 4.69 x 4.69 inches

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3

$51

Outdoor

6.85 x 2.36 x 2.24 inches

JBL Clip 4

$45

Portable

1.8 x 3.4 x 5.3 inches

Sonos Roam

$180

Portable

3.94 x 0.79 x 1.06 inches

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

$96

Outdoor

4.65 x 4.53 x 4.65 inches

Which wireless speakers are right for you?

Our expert suggestions can help you find the best wireless speaker for your home or office.

Choose these wireless speakers...

If you want...

Sonos One Wireless Speaker

A bookshelf speaker with excellent sound quality

Anker Soundcore 3

An affordable outdoor speaker

JBL Clip 4

A super-portable speaker 

Sonos Roam

The latest smart technology in a wireless speaker

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

A speaker you can take to the beach or to the pool

How did we choose these wireless speakers?

To find the best wireless speakers, we considered several factors that can aid in your search.

  • Type: There are many different sizes and types of wireless speakers, like wireless, portable, Bluetooth, and smart speakers. Consider how you will use your speaker. For example, if you want a speaker that has a voice assistant, you want to look for a smart speaker. Or, if you want to take your speaker on the move, look for the best portable speaker that is lightweight for your travels. 

  • Connectivity: If you want to benefit from a voice assistant, look for a smart speaker that will have better connectivity for your devices. If you do not need a smart speaker but still want Bluetooth, consider a wireless speaker that has Bluetooth connectivity.

  • Sound quality: It is critical that your speaker delivers on sound, no matter what type of content you may be listening to. Consider how each speaker performs on bass, treble, and vocals to see how well it delivers even audio.

  • Price: Many shoppers are on a budget when shopping for the best wireless speaker. We kept that in mind while we researched and tested different models to find speakers that are both affordable and a splurge. 

 

Which speaker is the best Bluetooth speaker?

The wireless speakers with the best sound are usually the largest ones, as they are capable of producing greater sound. However, be sure to test each speaker to see which sound is best for you.

How much do the best wireless speakers cost?

The best wireless speakers range in cost from $500 to $2,200, depending on the model you choose. However, you will find wireless speakers that are both cheaper and more expensive, depending on your budget.

Are there alternative wireless speakers worth considering?

In our search, we also found these runner-ups for the best wireless speakers.

Editorial standards
Show Comments

Related

This tech CEO fired two engineers for having second full-time jobs, warns they're part of a new trend
working-at-keyboard

This tech CEO fired two engineers for having second full-time jobs, warns they're part of a new trend

Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it
CIO. CXO. Struggling With Occupational Stress

Small businesses need more help with tech. Here are five ways to get it

Google shows off KataOS, a secure operating system written in Rust
gettyimages-666009646.jpg

Google shows off KataOS, a secure operating system written in Rust